Dow Jones News
22.04.2024 | 18:34
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse.

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse. 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse. 
22-Apr-2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse. 
 
Montreal, Quebec, April 22, 2024 - 2CRSi Canada, a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, 
energy-efficient computer servers, is deploying a set of Edge-Computing servers in buildings open to the public to 
reuse wasted heat in place of fossil fuel heating. 
 
Since 2015, 2CRSi has been working to design innovative solutions for reusing the energy wasted as heat by computer 
servers. This research and development is central to the challenges of integrating and deploying artificial 
intelligences in datacenters, where heat-intensive components are needed to deliver the required computing power. 
2CRSi's teams have just deployed in Quebec its "EDGE" solution, whose heat is reused to heat a public building during 
the winter, and whose operation is also planned for the summer. 
Edge computing technology enables data processing to be decentralized to small sites, optimizing communication in areas 
where bandwidth is limited. 
The facility's cooling systems are connected to the heating system, which previously used fossil fuels such as gas or 
oil. From now on, the heat generated by the computer center will be used to heat the premises. 
This 2CRSi solution is powered by electricity with a very low carbon footprint. Together with its local partner, 2CRSI 
has just opened up a new market worth over 300 million Canadian dollars in Quebec. 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, 
eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now 
markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since 
June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
 
 
2CRSi 
           Seitosei.Actifin                 Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA       Foucauld Charavay                Michael Scholze 
Head of       Financial Communication             Financial press relations 
Communication    foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr           michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33                  01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1886355 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1886355 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886355&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
