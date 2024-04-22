DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse. 22-Apr-2024 / 18:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2CRSi opens up to a market of over 300 million CAD for energy reuse. Montreal, Quebec, April 22, 2024 - 2CRSi Canada, a leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, is deploying a set of Edge-Computing servers in buildings open to the public to reuse wasted heat in place of fossil fuel heating. Since 2015, 2CRSi has been working to design innovative solutions for reusing the energy wasted as heat by computer servers. This research and development is central to the challenges of integrating and deploying artificial intelligences in datacenters, where heat-intensive components are needed to deliver the required computing power. 2CRSi's teams have just deployed in Quebec its "EDGE" solution, whose heat is reused to heat a public building during the winter, and whose operation is also planned for the summer. Edge computing technology enables data processing to be decentralized to small sites, optimizing communication in areas where bandwidth is limited. The facility's cooling systems are connected to the heating system, which previously used fossil fuels such as gas or oil. From now on, the heat generated by the computer center will be used to heat the premises. This 2CRSi solution is powered by electricity with a very low carbon footprint. Together with its local partner, 2CRSI has just opened up a new market worth over 300 million Canadian dollars in Quebec. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, France, the 2CRSi Group designs, produces and markets high-performance, customized, eco-responsible servers. In fiscal year 2022-2023, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in over 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe LLOBERA Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze Head of Financial Communication Financial press relations Communication foucauld.charavay@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

April 22, 2024 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)