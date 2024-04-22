LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Introduces New 15mK Uncooled High-Sensitivity Thermal Camera

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announces today, availability of a new, uncooled HS LWIR thermal camera with a record low noise level of 15mK. The integration of LightPath Optical Technology and Visimid's, a wholly owned subsidiary of LightPath, advanced electronics package positions this camera as best-in-class to existing uncooled thermal cameras.

Unlike typical uncooled thermal cameras that have NETD (Noise Equivalent Thermal Difference) in the range of 30mK to 80mK, LightPath's new High-Sensitivity (HS) long wave thermal camera exhibits an NETD level better than 15mK NETD. This denotes the inherent noise level of the camera that directly affects the quality of imaging capabilities with uncooled camera technology. With an NETD of 15mK or less, LightPath's new HS camera exhibits sensitivity in long wave infrared (LWIR) that often is only available with cryogenically cooled long wave cameras. It accomplishes this at a significantly lower cost, form factor and power consumption, ensuring you get the best value for your investment.

The compact, low-noise, HS camera is a game-changer. It opens up a world of possibilities for applications that require extreme sensitivity, a small form factor, low power consumption, and scale. From drone detection (C-UAS) to gas detection, long-range imaging, and many more, this camera is ready to revolutionize industries.

This breakthrough technology allows our integrator partners to economically integrate thermal imaging into a wide variety of applications where typically a cryogenically cooled camera was needed to meet the application's requirements leaving the application underserved in scale due to economics, size, and price.

The camera is available with a selection of F1.0 high-efficiency optical lens assemblies from LightPath.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Dallas Texas, Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, Visimid Technologies, was acquired in July 2023, and specializes in the design and development of customized infrared cameras, for the industrial and defense industries. Such customized cameras are often sold together with customized optical assemblies from LightPath.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high-performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of varying demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; geopolitical tensions, the Russian-Ukraine conflict, and the Hamas/Israel war; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives.

