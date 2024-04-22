Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,540 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5450,57019:14
Dow Jones News
22.04.2024 | 18:55
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Apr-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               22 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      161,366 
Highest price paid per share:         48.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          47.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 47.8424p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 356,104,489 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (356,104,489) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      47.8424p                    161,366

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
5715               47.50       08:26:43          00069646995TRLO0      XLON 
10103               47.90       08:38:52          00069647272TRLO0      XLON 
982                47.80       08:38:52          00069647273TRLO0      XLON 
10796               47.80       09:02:07          00069647990TRLO0      XLON 
9648               47.70       09:02:07          00069647993TRLO0      XLON 
847                47.60       09:03:45          00069648037TRLO0      XLON 
99                47.60       09:03:45          00069648038TRLO0      XLON 
4603               47.20       09:11:34          00069648178TRLO0      XLON 
10117               47.50       09:25:15          00069648398TRLO0      XLON 
3206               47.70       09:32:18          00069648532TRLO0      XLON 
3432               47.70       09:32:18          00069648533TRLO0      XLON 
2609               47.70       09:32:18          00069648534TRLO0      XLON 
180                48.00       10:11:15          00069649336TRLO0      XLON 
2983               48.00       11:15:26          00069650709TRLO0      XLON 
5945               48.00       11:26:45          00069650890TRLO0      XLON 
920                48.00       11:26:45          00069650891TRLO0      XLON 
3590               48.00       11:26:46          00069650892TRLO0      XLON 
5000               48.00       11:26:52          00069650894TRLO0      XLON 
215                48.00       11:55:42          00069651252TRLO0      XLON 
8605               48.00       11:55:42          00069651253TRLO0      XLON 
475                48.00       11:55:47          00069651258TRLO0      XLON 
9195               48.00       11:55:47          00069651259TRLO0      XLON 
90                48.00       11:55:52          00069651265TRLO0      XLON 
2340               47.80       12:14:56          00069651655TRLO0      XLON 
6081               47.80       12:20:47          00069651768TRLO0      XLON 
4200               47.60       14:05:58          00069654434TRLO0      XLON 
1191               47.60       14:21:03          00069655053TRLO0      XLON 
172                48.00       14:59:33          00069656668TRLO0      XLON 
6367               48.00       15:00:58          00069656794TRLO0      XLON 
665                48.00       15:00:58          00069656795TRLO0      XLON 
4932               48.00       15:04:15          00069657000TRLO0      XLON 
7561               48.00       15:04:15          00069657001TRLO0      XLON 
910                48.00       15:04:16          00069657002TRLO0      XLON 
37                48.00       15:04:16          00069657003TRLO0      XLON 
8853               48.00       15:06:01          00069657114TRLO0      XLON 
887                48.00       15:06:01          00069657115TRLO0      XLON 
3678               48.00       15:06:01          00069657116TRLO0      XLON 
1029               48.00       15:06:01          00069657117TRLO0      XLON 
3678               48.00       15:06:01          00069657118TRLO0      XLON 
3678               48.00       15:06:01          00069657119TRLO0      XLON 
4674               47.90       15:48:01          00069658954TRLO0      XLON 
1078               47.90       15:56:37          00069659209TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  317163 
EQS News ID:  1886367 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886367&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
