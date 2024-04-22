Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 878000 | ISIN: FR0000060618 | Ticker-Symbol: RAY
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:06 Uhr
0,030 Euro
-0,007
-18,33 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RALLYE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RALLYE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0310,06219:31
Dow Jones News
22.04.2024 | 19:07
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RALLYE S.A.: Liquidation of holding companies

DJ RALLYE S.A.: Liquidation of holding companies 

RALLYE S.A. 
RALLYE S.A.: Liquidation of holding companies 
22-Apr-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
RALLYE    FONCIÈRE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Liquidation of holding companies

Paris, 22 April 2024

Further to their press release of 28 March 2024, Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris announce that the Commercial Court of Paris has today decided the opening of compulsory liquidation proceedings.

Rallye, Foncière Euris and Finatis have requested the suspension of the listing of their shares and other listed instruments issued by them, with effect from 22 April (post-closing).

It is not anticipated that trading will resume and the shares and other listed instruments should be delisted as part of the compulsory liquidation proceedings

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Communiqué holdings 22 avril_ENG 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RALLYE S.A. 
         103 rue la Boétie 
         75008 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 44 71 14 00 
Internet:    http://www.rallye.fr/ 
ISIN:      FR0000060618 
Euronext Ticker: RAL 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1886375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1886375 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.