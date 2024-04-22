DJ RALLYE S.A.: Liquidation of holding companies

RALLYE S.A. RALLYE S.A.: Liquidation of holding companies 22-Apr-2024 / 18:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- RALLYE FONCIÈRE EURIS FINATIS EURIS

Liquidation of holding companies

Paris, 22 April 2024

Further to their press release of 28 March 2024, Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris announce that the Commercial Court of Paris has today decided the opening of compulsory liquidation proceedings.

Rallye, Foncière Euris and Finatis have requested the suspension of the listing of their shares and other listed instruments issued by them, with effect from 22 April (post-closing).

It is not anticipated that trading will resume and the shares and other listed instruments should be delisted as part of the compulsory liquidation proceedings

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Press contact: PLEAD

Étienne Dubanchet +33 6 62 70 09 43 etienne.dubanchet@plead.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Communiqué holdings 22 avril_ENG

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RALLYE S.A. 103 rue la Boétie 75008 Paris France Phone: 01 44 71 14 00 Internet: http://www.rallye.fr/ ISIN: FR0000060618 Euronext Ticker: RAL AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1886375 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1886375 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)