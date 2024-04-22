Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 19:14
61 Leser



Environment+Energy Leader Awards 2024 Winners Announced

A Big Earth Day Congratulations to All 63 Winning Companies

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Environment+Energy Leader is pleased to announce the 2024 E+E Leader Award Winners as part of our Earth Day celebrations. This year, we experienced unprecedented global participation, with submissions pouring in from over 20 countries, culminating in the recognition of 63 top-scoring innovations in sustainability and energy efficiency.

A Global Celebration of Sustainability Innovation

The 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Awards represent the pinnacle of environmental stewardship and energy management achievement. Spanning a wide array of industries, this year's winners have established new benchmarks for excellence, introducing groundbreaking products and pioneering projects that significantly advance sustainability goals.

Judges' Choice Awards - Highlighting Exceptional Achievements

Our rigorous selection process, led by esteemed volunteer industry judges, has identified standout entries that exemplify superior innovation and impactful solutions. We are thrilled to highlight the Judges' Choice Awards, acknowledging remarkable initiatives shaping the future of environmental and energy management. The Judges' Choice winners are:

  • Projects:
    • Energy Innovation: NERVA Energy Group Inc., for North America's largest multi-residential smart building conversion.
    • Environmental Impact: MilliporeSigma, for greener products and solutions that transform the life science industry.
    • Software Implementation: Cority Software Inc., for its Environmental & Waste Implementation Project with Shell.
  • Products:
    • Business & Infrastructure: Allonnia, for the revolutionary Allonnia 1,4 D-Stroy.
    • Consumer & Residential: FLOR, for their Carbon Negative Area Rugs.
    • Software & Cloud: Building Transparency for the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3).

Virtual Solutions Summit: A Platform for Continuous Learning

Mark your calendars for the upcoming Environment+Energy Leader Virtual Solutions Summit, June 4-5, 2024. This event will allow attendees to engage with award winners and thought leaders through keynote speeches and solution-driven sessions. Registration opens on May 1, 2024.

Participate in the Readers' Choice Selection

We encourage you to participate in selecting the Readers' Choice Favorites by sharing and tagging your favorite Product and Project Award winners on LinkedIn using the hashtag EEAWARDSIN24. One Product and Project will be announced as our Readers' Choice Winners during the opening session at the Virtual Solutions Summit.

Stay Engaged

To stay informed about the Awards, the Summit, and other updates, download the Awards eBook, subscribe to our newsletter, and register for the Virtual Summit when registrations open on May 1.

About Environment+Energy Leader

Environment+Energy Leader's mission is to empower business leaders from various sectors with the critical knowledge, actionable insights, and practical tools needed to advance progress and make a positive impact worldwide. We aim to inspire, inform, and engage leaders in conversations that catalyze substantial environmental and corporate changes.

Contact:

Andrew Crawford
Communications
Environment+Energy Leader
andrew.crawford@environmentenergyleader.com
www.environmentenergyleader.com

End of Release

Share your favorite winners on LinkedIn, using EEAwardsin24 and help select the Readers' Choice Awards for 2024.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Environment+Energy Leader on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Environment+Energy Leader
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/environmentenergy-leader
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Environment+Energy Leader



View the original press release on accesswire.com

