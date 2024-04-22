DJ Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa

Samba Digital, Inc Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa 22-Apr-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa Lisbon (Portugal) - April 22, 2024 - 18:00 PM CET: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003 Mnemonic MLSMB), a global player in sports marketing, continues its growth by introducing affiliate marketing solutions and expanding its geographical presence, notably in Africa, to meet the increasing demand from iGaming operators. Affiliate marketing is a business model where iGaming companies, called "operators," collaborate with external partners, known as "affiliates." These affiliates are responsible for promoting the operators' services in exchange for performance-based compensation. This system ensures optimized advertising investment as affiliates are only paid when their efforts yield tangible results such as new player acquisition or increased brand visibility. This model not only allows for precise measurement of return on investment but is also scalable, meaning Samba Digital can apply it across multiple clients and territories simultaneously, thus enabling rapid and controlled expansion of its activities. This initiative is bolstered by the hiring of Catarina Marques, former business development manager at Clever Advertising, whose expertise and deep knowledge of the African market support Samba Digital's ambitions in this new market. Camila Cunha, iGaming Manager at Samba Digital, explains: "Our goals for this year include enriching our offerings with affiliate marketing and broadening our global presence, particularly in Africa. Catarina, with her valuable experience, will play a key role in achieving our iGaming ambitions." ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby (World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. Contacts: Company Financial Communication Samba Digital CapValue Frédéric FAUSSER Gilles BROQUELET frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

