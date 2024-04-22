Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa

Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa 

Samba Digital, Inc 
Samba Digital, Inc: Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands 
into Africa 
22-Apr-2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Samba Digital strengthens its iGaming services with new affiliate marketing services and expands into Africa 
 
 
 
Lisbon (Portugal) - April 22, 2024 - 18:00 PM CET: Samba Digital (ISIN PTDGL0AM0003 Mnemonic MLSMB), a global player in 
sports marketing, continues its growth by introducing affiliate marketing solutions and expanding its geographical 
presence, notably in Africa, to meet the increasing demand from iGaming operators. 
 
Affiliate marketing is a business model where iGaming companies, called "operators," collaborate with external 
partners, known as "affiliates." These affiliates are responsible for promoting the operators' services in exchange for 
performance-based compensation. This system ensures optimized advertising investment as affiliates are only paid when 
their efforts yield tangible results such as new player acquisition or increased brand visibility. This model not only 
allows for precise measurement of return on investment but is also scalable, meaning Samba Digital can apply it across 
multiple clients and territories simultaneously, thus enabling rapid and controlled expansion of its activities. 
 
This initiative is bolstered by the hiring of Catarina Marques, former business development manager at Clever 
Advertising, whose expertise and deep knowledge of the African market support Samba Digital's ambitions in this new 
market. 
 
Camila Cunha, iGaming Manager at Samba Digital, explains: "Our goals for this year include enriching our offerings with 
affiliate marketing and broadening our global presence, particularly in Africa. Catarina, with her valuable experience, 
will play a key role in achieving our iGaming ambitions." 
 
 
ABOUT SAMBA DIGITAL 
Founded in 2018 in the United States, Samba Digital assists clubs and players in the sports and eGaming industry with 
their internationalization strategy by developing their digital audiences worldwide. The company is present on four 
continents: America (USA and LATAM), Europe, Africa, and Asia. Samba Digital works with the biggest English football 
clubs (Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea.), French football (Ligue 1, PSG, OM, OL, AS Monaco.), Italian 
football (Serie A, Juventus, Napoli.), German football (Bundesliga, Eintracht, Bayern Munich.) and, since 2022, the 
Portuguese Primeira Liga. 
The company develops its expertise in many other sports such as basketball (Orlando Magic in the NBA and FIBA), rugby 
(World Rugby), golf (Ryder Cup), Formula 1, tennis (Roland-Garros, US Open, etc.). Based in Portugal, Samba Digital 
also owns Sports Translate and Sport Influencers, two platforms dedicated to the sports industry with over 300 
translators and 5,000 influencers available worldwide. Sports Translate provides translation and adaptation of content 
in 50 languages and dialects and offers video subtitling and dubbing services. 
 Samba Digital is the world's first sports marketing company to offer these diverse services with an economic model 
based on flexibility, no bank debt, and a comfortable cash position allowing it to self-finance its investments. 
Samba Digital is listed on Euronext Lisbon under ISIN PTDGL0AM0003, Mnemonic MLSMB. 
Contacts: 
 
Company                Financial Communication 
Samba Digital             CapValue 
Frédéric FAUSSER            Gilles BROQUELET 
frederic.fausser@sambadigital.com   gbroquelet@capvalue.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR Samba Digital développe de nouvelles solutions de marketing d affiliation EN - 22.04.2024 

=------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Samba Digital, Inc 
       14 NE 1st Avenue 
       33132 Miami 
       France 
Internet:   https://sambadigital.com/ 
ISIN:     PTDGL0AM0003 
AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID: 1886283 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1886283 22-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886283&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
