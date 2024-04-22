Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024

WKN: 939208 | ISIN: US2763171046 | Ticker-Symbol: EAQ
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:04 Uhr
27,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,74 %
22.04.2024
The Eastern Company Announces Timing of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of unique engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 after the market close on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's results and other matters. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available.

What: The Eastern Company Q1 Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Dial-in Number: 888-506-0062 (toll free in US & Canada) or 973-528-0011 (international) *Please use conference entry code: 450491.
Webcast: Participants can also join via the web at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1757/50436

About Eastern

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

The Eastern Company
Mark Hernandez or Nick Vlahos
203-729-2255

SOURCE: The Eastern Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
