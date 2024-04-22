ArmorPoint CMO Earns Icon Award From Channel Marketing Association

ArmorPoint Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Capps, listed amongst 300 marketers on CMA's Inaugural Channel Marketing Excellence List

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / ArmorPoint, LLC, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, is excited to share that their award-winning Chief Marketing Officer, Ashley Capps, has been named by Channel Marketing Association to its Channel Marketing Excellence List, receiving the Icon Award for 2024. The Channel Marketing Excellence List is aimed at spotlighting the remarkable talents behind the scenes of successful channel marketing.

Channel Marketing Excellence List Celebrates Outstanding Industry Contributors

The Channel Marketing Association (CMA) recently announced the honorees of the inaugural Channel Marketing Excellence List, celebrating the remarkable talents and achievements throughout the channel. "Channel marketers represent the backbone of channel organizations, and we wanted to highlight those who have impacted our industry," said Amy Bailey, co-founder of the CMA.

This year's award saw an overwhelming response with over 1,000 nominations from across the globe. The selection process showcased the significant innovation and commitment among the channel marketing community, resulting in a final list that includes more than 300 marketers from various companies across the IT and telecom channel ecosystem.

The awardees were grouped into three categories: Icons, Visionaries, and Rising Stars. Each category acknowledges different areas of excellence in channel marketing-from the seasoned leaders who have shaped the industry to the forward-thinkers setting tomorrow's trends, and the dynamic newcomers making notable contributions. Among the honorees, Capps stood out, earning the Icon Award, which honors legendary marketers whose visionary leadership has transformed the channel industry.

"Being named to CMA's inaugural list is an incredible honor," said Capps. "I am humbled to be recognized among such innovative channel marketing professionals, and it inspires me to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in this industry."

She added, "This recognition is also a testament to the dedication, creativity, and hard work that my team and I have invested in bringing to market secure, innovative cybersecurity program management solutions for the channel industry. I am deeply grateful for their support and collaboration, which have been indispensable to my success. This fuels my ongoing commitment to advancing our field and mentoring the next generation of leaders in cybersecurity."

The celebration of these honorees will take place at the upcoming Channel Marketing Association Summit, scheduled for April 24-26 at the Gaylord Texan. During the summit, Capps will participate in a panel on "Aspiring to Leadership: Your Path to CMO, CEO, or Channel Chief," providing insights into the career paths in channel marketing.

About Ashley Capps

Ashley Capps is an award-winning B2B marketing executive with over a decade of experience in driving growth for enterprise-level SaaS, cybersecurity, and technology managed services brands. Named to the Phoenix Business Journal 40 Under 40 List in 2022, Ashley is especially skilled at shaping product roadmaps for high-growth organizations as they move into a technologically advanced future. With extensive knowledge of the IT and cybersecurity services industries, she crafts and executes custom growth strategies across business operations, brand building, and omnichannel sales. Ashley is an advisory board member of One Community AZ, a coalition of businesses, organizations and individuals with a shared mission of advancing diversity, inclusion, and equality for all Arizonans.

About Channel Marketing Association

The Channel Marketing Association was founded by channel marketers, for channel marketers, to create a safe space to share best practices, resources, and education to support those involved in the channel marketing movement in the IT/Telecom sectors.

To learn more about the CMA, visit channelmarketingassociation.com.

About ArmorPoint

ArmorPoint, LLC provides proactive solutions for cyber resilience, not just reactive tools. Specializing in integrated cybersecurity program management, ArmorPoint delivers deep expertise fused with their innovative technology to continuously assess and mature your security posture, transforming cybersecurity from a defensive necessity to a strategic asset driving competitive advantage. To learn more, visit armorpoint.com.

