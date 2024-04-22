Northern Trust Employees Celebrate Earth Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / On Earth Day and every day, we work to practice environmental stewardship around the globe. At a company level, we integrate environmental considerations into our decision-making process. At an individual level, our Sustainability Network empowers our employees to go into their communities to clean up, recycle, reuse and actively build a greener future.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 20 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2015, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$6 trillion, and assets under management of US$887 billion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation.

