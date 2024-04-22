Orbia has been recognized by the Women's Choice Award on its 2024 lists of best companies for women and millennials. The annual listings honor companies that provide excellent working environments for women in the U.S. labor force.

"At Orbia, we are deeply committed to cultivating our most valuable capital: our people. We go above and beyond industry standards to enhance the fulfillment, development and well-being of our global employee community and instill moments that matter in each employee's career experience. The recognition by the Women's Choice Award reinforces our value of embracing diversity and our purpose-driven agenda to advance life around the world, which starts with providing an empowering workplace," said Deb Butters, Orbia's Chief People Officer.

The Best Companies for Women list evaluates how organizations perform in terms of female representation, work-life balance, benefits and care policies, professional development opportunities and other factors. In 2023, Orbia made strides in increasing the percentage of women in leadership roles to 23% across its businesses, most of which operate in historically male-dominated industries. Additionally, the Orbia Board of Directors is presently 27% female and has been recognized by the 50/50 Women on Boards and Women Corporate Directors initiatives. Orbia seeks to support female talent through networks and programs including the Orbia Women's Mentorship Program, OWN (Orbia Women's Network) employee resource group and Inspire, Orbia's leadership development program for women. The Best Companies for Millennials list prioritizes companies that help millennial women grow professionally while providing flexible schedules, wellness benefits and more.

The Women's Choice Award listings also encompass environmental, social and governance (ESG) policy evaluations, given the importance of corporate social responsibility to jobseekers. Orbia's progress in improving its ESG performance is highlighted by its first-of-its-kind ImpactMark, which shows the company's year-over-year achievements on six key ESG indicators from decreasing waste to landfill to increasing women in management. Moreover, Orbia is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and in 2023, 65% of Orbia revenues addressed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) impact areas.

