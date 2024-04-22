Concentrix Corporation: Concentrix + Webhelp Rebrands as Concentrix

Company's rebranded identity solidifies its position as the global technology and services organization, powering the brands of the future

NEWARK, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader that has been operating under the trade name of Concentrix + Webhelp, today announced its transition to the Concentrix name and continued evolution of its brand.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Concentrix name is based on the concept of concentric circles, reflecting the company's focus on keeping its people and clients always at the center, a concept that is still as relevant today as it was when the name was established. The newly designed visual identity represents the technology and transformative solutions that Concentrix delivers to power the brands of the future.

This rebrand reinforces the company's continued commitment to bringing together a comprehensive and unmatched portfolio of capabilities. With an expanded breadth of generative AI solutions, digital capabilities, and high-value services, the company believes it has never been better positioned to deliver fully integrated, end-to-end solutions across the entire enterprise, at speed and scale.

"With this rebrand, we solidify our position as a leading technology and services company that is human-centered, tech-powered and intelligence-fueled," said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix. "Whether it's designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations, we bring together fully integrated solutions that solve our clients' toughest business challenges."?



Today, Concentrix' 2,000+ clients benefit from a robust, well-balanced footprint, backed by global consistency, local market expertise and a world-class portfolio of capabilities aligned to design, build, and run the cutting-edge solutions the company delivers.

To learn more about Concentrix, please visit concentrix.com .



