BV Financial, Inc.: BV Financial, Inc Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL), (the "Company") the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $2.6 million or $0.24 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $3.1 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company paid off $3.0 million in junior subordinated debt assumed via previous acquisition that had an interest rate in the most recent quarter of 8.49%. This resulted in the write-off (increase in interest expense) of the remaining purchase accounting fair market value adjustment of $566,000. This write-off was the primary contributor to the decrease in net income in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 when compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 were 1.16% and 5.14%, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were 1.46% and 12.57%, respectively.

Loans increased $3.9 million, or 0.56% to $708.7 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $704.8 million at December 31, 2023.

Deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.85%, from $634.1 million at March 31, 2023 to $639.5 million at March 31, 2024.

In the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $18,000 consisting of a $133,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses - loans, a $152,000 provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments and a $1,000 credit to the provision for credit losses for held-to-maturity securities. In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $435,000 consisting of $354,000 in the provision for credit losses - loans and $81,000 in the provision for credit losses for unfunded commitments.

Financial Condition

Total Assets. Total assets were $892.5 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $7.2 million, or 0.82%, from $885.3 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was due primarily to a $5.1 million increase in cash and a $3.9 million increase in loans receivable funded by an increase in deposits and quarterly net income. The increase in deposits included the issuance of $10 million in brokered deposits during the period.

Cash and Cash Equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents increased $5.1 million, or 6.9%, to $78.8 million at March 31, 2024 from $73. 7million at December 31, 2023 primarily due to the increase in deposits.

Net Loans Receivable. Loans receivable increased $3.9 million, or 0.56%, to $708.7 million at March 31, 2024 from $704.8 million at December 31, 2023. Increases in commercial and industrial loans of $7.0 million and investor commercial real estate loans of $4.9 million offset decreases in owner and non-owner occupied one- to four-family loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans.

Securities. Securities available for sale ("AFS") decreased $1.0 million, or 3.0%, to $33.8 million at March 31, 2024 from $34.8 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to new purchases not fully replacing maturities and paydowns in the portfolio. Securities held-to-maturity were relatively unchanged at $10.2 million.

Total Liabilities. Total liabilities increased $4.6 million or 0.7%, to $690.8 million at March 31, 2024 from $686.2 million at December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in total deposits of $5.4 million, and an increase in escrow accounts and other accrued balances offsetting the pay-off of the junior subordinated debt.

Deposits. Total deposits increased $5.4 million, or 0.85%, to $639.5 million at March 31, 2024 from $634.1 million at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits increased $8.3 million, or 1.7%, to $500.4 million at March 31, 2024 from $492.1 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest bearing deposits decreased $2.9 million, or 2.1%, to $139.1 million at March 31, 2024 from $142.0 million at December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company replaced $10.0 million in retail certificates of deposits with $10 million of brokered deposits at a cost lower than that would have been required to retain the retail certificates.

Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings. The Company had no Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings at March 31, 2024 or December31, 2023.

Stockholders' Equity. Stockholders' equity increased $2.7 million, or 1.3%, to $201.8 million at March 31, 2024, primarily due to net income.

Asset Quality. Non-performing assets at March 31, 2024 totaled $10.9 million consisting of $10.7 million in nonperforming loans and $170,000 in foreclosed real estate, compared to $10.7 million at December 31, 2023, consisting of $10.5 million in non-performing loans and $170,000 in foreclosed real estate. At March 31 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $8.5 million, which represented 1.20% of total loans and 79.2% of non-performing loans compared to $8.6 million at December 31, 2023, which represented 1.21% of total loans and 82.9% of non-performing loans.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income. Net interest income was $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $8.2 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 3.91% compared to 4.34% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The 125 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities offset the higher average balances and rates earned on loans and short-term investments. Included in interest expense is the above-mentioned write-off of the $566,000 remaining fair market value adjustment on the pay-off the $3.0 million junior subordinated debt. Additionally, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 109 basis points to 1.62% in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Noninterest Income. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest income totaled $578,000 compared to $807,000 in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease is almost entirely due to lower income on insurance policies. In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company received a $235,000 death benefit on the policies.

Noninterest Expense. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, noninterest expense totaled $4.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Compensation and benefits expenses increased by 8.7% due to increases in staffing and salary levels. Other expenses increased $116,000 or 22.7% primarily due to higher fraud losses. Professional fees decreased by $88,000 or 44.0% due to the recovery of previously expensed legal fees of $109,000 on the disposition of a problem loan. Foreclosed real estate expenses decreased by $122,000 or 96.1% due to the sale of large foreclosed real estate properties in 2023.

Income taxes. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, income tax expense was $1.0 million for an effective tax rate of 28.5%. In the quarter ended March 31, 2023, income tax expense was $1.2 million for an effective tax rate of 27.65%. The lower tax rate in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was due to a higher level of income from life insurance in that quarter.

BV Financial, Inc.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with thirteen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses.

At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Performance Ratios(1): Return on average assets 1.16 % 1.46 % Return on average equity 5.14 % 12.57 % Interest rate spread(2) 3.10 % 4.06 % Net interest margin(3) 3.91 % 4.34 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.23 % 2.21 % Efficiency ratio(4) 52.75 % 52.19 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 154.58 % 134.59 % Average equity to average assets 22.61 % 11.65 % Credit Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 79.16 % 176.47 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans during the year -0.01 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.52 % 0.67 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 1.20 % 0.53 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 1.22 % 0.77 %

Other: Number of offices 13 15 Number of full-time equivalent employees 112 117

(1) Performance ratios are annualized. (2) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (4) Represents non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) Assets Cash $ 8,520 $ 9,260 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 70,317 64,482 Cash and cash equivalents 78,837 73,742 Equity Investment 246 256 Securities available for sale 33,752 34,781 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $9,154 and $9,206, ACL of $6 and $5) 10,153 10,209 Loans held for maturity 708,736 704,802 Allowance for Credit Losses (8,506 ) (8,554 ) Net Loans 700,230 696,248 Foreclosed real estate 170 170 Premises and equipment, net 14,473 14,250 Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta stock, at cost 654 626 Investment in life insurance 19,744 19,657 Accrued interest receivable 3,147 3,279 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Intangible assets, net 967 1,012 Deferred tax assets, net 8,699 8,969 Other assets 7,053 7,635 Total assets $ 892,545 $ 885,254 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 139,107 $ 142,030 Interest-bearing deposits 500,381 492,090 Total deposits 639,488 634,120

FHLB borrowings - - Subordinated Debentures 34,767 37,251 Other liabilities 16,538 14,818 Total liabilities 690,793 686,189 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized in 2024 and 14,000,000 authorized in 2023; 11,375,803 shares issued and 11,375,803 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2024; 11,375,803 shares issued and 11,375,803 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 114 114 Paid-in capital 110,534 110,465 Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan (7,286 ) (7,328 ) Retained earnings 100,346 97,772 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,956 ) (1,958 ) Total stockholders' equity 201,752 199,065 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 892,545 $ 885,254

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, Interest Income 2024 2023 Loans, including fees $ 9,782 $ 8,773 Investment securities available for sale 306 266 Investment securities held to maturity 92 93 Other interest income 824 556 Total interest income 11,004 9,688 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 1,986 665 Interest on FHLB borrowings - 289 Interest on Subordinated debentures 1,055 534 Total interest expense 3,041 1,488 Net interest income 7,963 8,200 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 18 2 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 7,945 8,198 Noninterest Income Service fees on deposits 103 94 Fees from debit cards 171 173 Income from investment in life insurance 87 318 Other income 217 222 Total noninterest income 578 807 Noninterest Expense Compensation and related benefits 3,129 2,879 Occupancy 438 416 Data processing 377 349 Advertising 5 13 Professional fees 112 200 Equipment 102 105 Foreclosed real estate and repossessed assets holding costs 5 127 Amortization of intangible assets 45 46 FDIC insurance premiums 83 54 Other expense 627 511 Total noninterest expense 4,923 4,700 Net income before tax 3,600 4,305 Income tax expense 1,026 1,190 Net income $ 2,574 $ 3,115 Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.39 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.39

BV FINANCIAL, INC.

Average Balance Sheet for the Quarters ended March 31

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average Outstanding Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate (Unaudited) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 708,367 $ 9,782 5.54 % $ 667,888 $ 8,773 5.33 % Securities available-for-sale 34,045 306 3.61 % 36,134 266 2.99 % Securities held-to-maturity 10,815 92 3.41 % 11,915 93 3.18 % Cash, cash equivalents and other interest-earning assets 62,681 824 5.28 % 50,883 556 4.43 % Total interest-earning assets 815,908 11,004 5.41 % 766,820 9,688 5.12 % Noninterest-earning assets 67,460 81,403 Total assets $ 883,368 $ 848,223

Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 84,550 236 1.12 % $ 91,842 18 0.08 % Savings deposits 146,629 65 0.18 % 164,817 40 0.10 % Money market deposits 87,738 352 1.61 % 99,583 97 0.39 % Certificates of deposit 173,093 1,333 3.09 % 152,264 510 1.36 % Total interest-bearing deposits 492,010 1,986 1.62 % 508,506 665 0.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 24,150 289 4.85 % Subordinated debentures 35,805 1,055 11.82 % 37,069 534 5.84 % Total borrowings 35,805 1,055 11.82 % 61,219 823 5.45 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 527,815 3,041 2.31 % 569,725 1,488 1.06 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 139,691 158,807 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 16,142 22,042 Total liabilities 683,648 750,574 Equity 199,720 97,649 Total liabilities and equity $ 883,368 $ 848,223 Net interest income $ 7,963 $ 8,200 Net interest rate spread 3.10 % 4.06 % Net interest-earning assets $ 288,093 $ 197,095 Net interest margin 3.91 % 4.34 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 154.58 % 135.16 %

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS - LOANS

(Dollars in thousands)

QTR 3/31/2024 Beginning Balance $ 8,554

Provision for credit loss -loans (133 )

Net Charge-offs (recoveries): Owner Occupied 1-4 (52 ) Non-Owner Occupied 1-4 (29 ) Investor Commercial Real Estate - OO Commercial Real Estate (2 ) Construction & Land (1 ) Farm Loans - Marine & Consumer (1 ) Guaranteed by the US Gov't - Commercial - Net charge-offs (recoveries) (85 )

Ending Balance- ACL for Loans $ 8,506

Balance Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 360 Balance Reserve for HTM Securities 5 Total ACL $ 8,871

Provision expense for Unfunded Commitments 152 Provision expense for HTM Securities (1 ) Total other provision expense $ 151 Total provision for (recovery of )credit losses $ 18

