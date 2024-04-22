Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Envest Corp. ("Envest"), an independent clean energy producer, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant, long-term organics processing contract by the County of Simcoe. The contract governs the processing and recycling of the County of Simcoe's residential source separated organics ("SSO") at Envest's Southgate Renewables facility in Dundalk, Ontario. The contract term is for 20 years, effective October 1, 2027.

Southgate Renewables is permitted to recycle 73,000 tonnes annually of primarily SSO from the "green bin" collection programs of municipalities throughout Ontario. Its anaerobic digestion process and biogas upgrading treatment is designed to produce over 200,000 gigajoules of renewable natural gas ("RNG") per year. As such, Southgate Renewables will enable the avoidance of approximately 35,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year. The RNG generated from the facility will offset fossil fuel consumption resulting in an additional 10,000 tonnes per year of CO2 equivalent emissions avoided. The effluent digestate may produce approximately 93,000 tonnes of fertilizer per year to be used by regional farmers to offset chemical fertilizer consumption.

"We are honoured to work with the County of Simcoe for the processing of its SSO over two decades," said Jason Moretto, Envest's President and CEO. "This award represents an anchor contract for our new Southgate Renewables facility, which will provide significant waste reduction, resource recovery and environmental benefits to southern Ontario, as well as substantial cost savings to the ratepayers of the County of Simcoe."

Envest is a pioneer in the recycling of commercial and municipal organics through anaerobic digestion processes at its Seacliff Energy facility in Leamington, Ontario, which is permitted to recycle 110,000 tonnes annually and was commissioned in 2010. Since then, Envest has become an experienced leader serving the southern Ontario organics recycling market, with a population base of 12 million.

About Envest Corp.

Envest Corp. is an independent energy producer delivering private utility, recycling and sustainability solutions to industry and government. Envest finances, builds, owns and operates turnkey clean energy systems tailored to customers' objectives in mission critical environments. Envest's mission is to create safe, sustainable, reliable and cost-competitive infrastructure to produce clean forms of energy through resource recovery and other carbon emission reduction strategies. Envest uses renewable and natural resources to provide clean distributed energy and bioenergy infrastructure. For more information on Envest, please visit www.envestcorp.com.

