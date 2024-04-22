Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM), today announced changes to its leadership team.

Effective April 17, 2024, Jeff Klam has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors of Jasper Commerce Inc. We thank Jeff for his contributions to Jasper's journey and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

In light of this transition, Mag Saad, currently serving as Chairman of the Board, will expand his responsibilities to include the role of fractional CEO. Mag brings extensive experience and strategic vision to this dual role, ensuring continuity and strength in leadership.

Jon Marsella, the founder of the company, will step into the role of fractional President. Jon's deep understanding of Jasper's values and objectives will guide the company forward with renewed focus and determination.

Ken Gutierrez has stepped down from his positions at Jasper to pursue other opportunities. He will remain with the company during a transitionary period to ensure a seamless handover. Ken played a pivotal role in significantly reducing Jasper's monthly loss rate, and we thank him for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors. A search is underway for a fractional CFO to replace Ken.

Mag Saad and Jon Marsella will officially assume their roles within the company on April 22, 2024. This realignment ensures a seamless transition and underscores Jasper's commitment to integrity and excellence.

Additionally, please note that the warrants disclosed on December 22, 2024, have a term of 3 years, not 5 years. Furthermore, Jasper Commerce Inc. did not pursue the additional available funding of CAD$34,500 as announced in that press release.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.: Jasper Commerce Inc. offers a robust PIM solution, enabling eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products effectively. The solution simplifies product data management, supporting seamless integration with eCommerce platforms and marketplaces.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release may contain forward-looking statements. These are based on current expectations and projections about future events and may differ materially from actual future results.

Contact Information: Mag Saad, Chairman of the Board Email: magpsaad@gmail.com Phone: (416) 930-1659

Note: TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider do not endorse the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206482

SOURCE: Jasper Commerce Inc.