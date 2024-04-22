DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Seven Major Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of 19.8% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the dry AMD market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dry age-related macular degeneration marketed drug, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for dry AMD reached over USD 1.3 billion in 2023 across the 7MM.

in 2023 across the 7MM. DelveInsight's analysis reveals that the overall prevalent population of dry AMD in the 7MM was reported to be over 64 million in 2023.

in 2023. Leading dry age-related macular degeneration companies such as Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Aviceda Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Allegro Ophthalmics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences), Roche, Cognition Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Regenerative Patch Technologies , and others are developing novel dry AMD drugs that can be available in the dry AMD market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel dry AMD drugs that can be available in the dry AMD market in the coming years. Few promising dry AMD therapies in the pipeline include Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), Tinlarebant (LBS-008), AVD-104, JNJ-1887, Luminate (risuteganib), OpRegen, CT1812, Elamipretide, EG-301, ANX007, NGM621, Danicopan (ALXN2040), IONIS-FB-LRx, Iptacopan (LNP023), CPCB-RPE1 , and others.

and others. The majority of pipeline candidates for dry AMD target geographic atrophy, an advanced stage, rather than focusing on the early and intermediate stages.

With just two FDA-approved treatments (SYFOVRE and IZERVAY) , dry AMD represents a significant market potential , accounting for ~90% of all AMD patients. With a commercial opportunity in the billions , wet AMD makes up just around 10% of all AMD cases. This indicates that there is a big potential payoff for any company that can quickly bring a successful dry AMD treatment to market. Nevertheless, many companies have entered the fray due to the size of the prospective opportunity.

, dry AMD represents a , accounting for ~90% of all AMD patients. With a , wet AMD makes up just around 10% of all AMD cases. This indicates that there is a big potential payoff for any company that can quickly bring a successful dry AMD treatment to market. Nevertheless, many companies have entered the fray due to the size of the prospective opportunity. AVD-104 is striving to become the third therapy approved by the FDA for treating geographic atrophy secondary to AMD.

is striving to by the FDA for treating geographic atrophy secondary to AMD. Among cell therapies, OpRegen offers better financial opportunities, particularly in light of the fact that complement inhibition's effects have recently received a lot of attention (in terms of safety). An AAV vector-based gene therapy is also under investigation by Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, JNJ-81201887 (JNJ-1887), is being assessed in a phase II clinical study (NCT05811351). Moreover, Novartis recently discontinued research on GT005 (PPY988), a gene therapy that was being tested in many clinical trials, including the Phase II EXPLORE study (NCT04437368), to treat geographic atrophy.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview

Dry AMD, a prevalent ocular condition affecting individuals aged 50 and above, leads to a decline in central vision clarity due to macular thinning. The macula, essential for sharp vision in the central field, is affected. Typically, dry AMD progresses slowly, often without causing discomfort or noticeable symptoms for years. Symptoms may include difficulty seeing in low light, distorted straight lines, altered color perception, and gradual vision changes. Dry AMD advances through early, intermediate, and advanced stages, the latter also termed "geographic atrophy," which affects the fovea. Diagnosis involves a thorough eye examination by an ophthalmologist or optometrist, identifying characteristic signs like drusen, yellow deposits beneath the retina, and pigmentation alterations.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Segmentation

Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest prevalent cases of dry AMD in 2023, with over 21 million cases; these cases are expected to increase during the forecast period.

According to the estimates, in Asian countries, the prevalence of geographic atrophy is low.

It has been reported that the prevalence of late-stage AMD increases with age. In Japan, it is observed that age-specific cases of geographic atrophy were most prevalent in the 85+ years age group, accounting for over 40% of total cases in 2023.

The dry AMD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of AMD

Stage-specific (Early and Intermediate AMD and Late Stage (nAMD and GA)) Prevalent Cases of AMD

Total Prevalent Cases of Geographic Atrophy

Total Prevalent Cases of Dry AMD

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dry AMD

Age-specific Cases of Early and Intermediate AMD

Age-specific Cases of Geographic Atrophy

Geographic Atrophy Cases by Visual Impairment

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

The therapeutic landscape of intermediate AMD is devoid of any approved treatment, and to manage this indication, there is a substantial unmet need for therapy to slow its worsening. The current approach revolves around dietary vitamins and supplements. Recommendations for patients affected by intermediate AMD are focused on the correction of risk factors, especially quitting smoking, following a healthy diet, and treating concomitant diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and atherosclerosis. Identifying early biomarkers for AMD progression is crucial for personalized management and timely intervention.

According to the National Eye Institute (2020), individuals with geographic atrophy may find benefits from enhanced lighting, magnification aids, and low-vision tools to aid in reading. Additionally, some patients may opt for an implantable miniature telescope, which is surgically placed in the eye to replace the lens. By enlarging images, this device can assist specific, carefully chosen patients with either near or distant vision. Unlike neovascular AMD (n-AMD), which is characterized by sudden vision loss and often shows improvement in both structure and function after treatment, geographic atrophy progresses slowly and steadily, eventually leading to irreversible vision loss.

Until recently, there were no established treatments available for geographic atrophy. However, in 2023, the FDA approved SYFOVRE in February and IZERVAY in August to retard the advancement of geographic atrophy lesions. Although injections of IZERVAY or SYFOVRE can decelerate the progression of the disease, it is crucial to understand that they cannot reverse its effects or recover lost vision.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Gildeuretinol (ALK-001): Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

AVD-104: Aviceda Therapeutics

JNJ-1887: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Luminate (risuteganib): Allegro Ophthalmics

OpRegen: Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences) and Roche

CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics

Elamipretide: Stealth BioTherapeutics

EG-301: Evergreen Therapeutics

ANX007: Annexon Biosciences

NGM621: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Danicopan (ALXN2040): AstraZeneca/Alexion Pharmaceuticals

IONIS-FB-LRx: Ionis Pharmaceuticals/Roche

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the dry AMD market are expected to change in the coming years. The dry AMD market has a miscellaneous pipeline, including peptide derivatives, antibodies, antisense oligonucleotides, stem cell therapy, and gene therapy, which work on different mechanisms such as C1q, C3, and C5 Inhibitors, cell replacements, HtrA Serine Peptidase 1 inhibitors, and others. This dry AMD market remains untapped, with a large and increasing patient pool.

Furthermore, many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of dry AMD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the dry AMD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the dry AMD market in the 7MM.

As new drugs are expected to receive approval from regulators after 2025-2027, it will be interesting to follow how the landscape of Dry AMD, particularly geographic atrophy, changes. At this point, no medication is now on the cusp of approval and poses an immediate threat to SYFOVRE or IZERVAY.

However several factors may impede the growth of the dry AMD market. There is a lack of validated endpoint which may hamper the advancement of the therapies and to show their clinical benefits; most of the emerging therapies are targeting geographic atrophy, and this might impact the uptake of emerging drugs owing to anticipated intense competition in the same segment, while emerging gene therapies and stem cell therapies for dry AMD may face hurdles in access and reimbursement due to its anticipated high cost.

Moreover, dry AMD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the dry AMD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the dry AMD market growth.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020-2034 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market CAGR 19.8 % Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Size in 2023 USD 1.3 Billion Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Aviceda Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Allegro Ophthalmics, Lineage Cell Therapeutics (CellCure Neurosciences), Roche, Cognition Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Evergreen Therapeutics, Annexon Biosciences, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Regenerative Patch Technologies, and others Key Pipeline Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies Gildeuretinol (ALK-001), Tinlarebant (LBS-008), AVD-104, JNJ-1887, Luminate (risuteganib), OpRegen, CT1812, Elamipretide, EG-301, ANX007, NGM621, Danicopan (ALXN2040), IONIS-FB-LRx, Iptacopan (LNP023), CPCB-RPE1, and others

Scope of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration current marketed and emerging therapies Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Market Access and Reimbursement

