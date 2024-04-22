Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Qtum Foundation is proud to announce its acquisition and onlining of 10,000 Nvidia GPUs to power AI initiatives.





Qtum

These will include:

Qtum Solstice : https://qtum.ai/solstice A conversational chatbot akin to ChatGPT, is based on open-source models. This alpha deployment will engage users in helpful and intelligent dialogue.

Qtum Qurator: https://qtum.ai/qurator A text-to-Image generation model similar to Midjourney, also based on open-source models. This utility will allow users to generate images that normally require tedious work in image manipulation software applications.

Artificial intelligence is the logical next step for the Qtum Foundation's foray into Web3. According to Qtum Co-Founder Miguel Palencia: "We have ambitious goals for AI, which will require a 3-stage rollout plan. Today, we are unveiling stage 1, which is the chatbot and image generator. The next two stages will include the modeling layer and finally the decentralized economy layer, which will blend everything together on the Qtum blockchain."

Immediately following the stage 1 deployment of Solace and Qurator, the Qtum Foundation will begin work to improve the underlying technology of the product offerings. Qtum developers have followed AI closely since even before the debut of ChatGBT, and have acquired technical expertise in the following four areas:

Intelligent Dialogue : This includes knowledge base question-and-answer systems, text-based games, etc.

Speech Generation : This involves text-to-speech, speech-to-text, cross-language conversations, and other emerging fields.

Image Generation : This includes text-to-image conversion, image super-resolution, 3D cartoon image generation, AI-based face swapping, facial/expression/pose detection, and more.

Video Generation: This encompasses video re-rendering/face swapping, animated illustrations, and other resource demanding video manipulation technologies.

Based on these technologies, Qtum developers can develop and offer multiple AI features, such as:

Keyword-based image/video generation : This enables users to conveniently create image and video assets based on keywords.

Emotional AI Voice-based Conversational Bots : AI bots that understand users' intentions and can address their questions through voice or text. This "Natural Language Understanding" technology allows the AI bot to detect tone and respond with emotion.

Intelligent Image Recognition : By utilizing computer vision techniques, this feature helps users identify image content. Especially useful for categorizing large amounts of images or searching for specific traits in existing graphics.

AI-based Filters and Photo Effects : Users can experience various makeup, photo filters, and other effects. A more powerful experience can be obtained with AI compared to static offerings found on social media platforms due to the fact that AI can generate whatever you ask.

Leveraging the advantages of Qtum's decentralized nodes, it is easy to open-source AI models and harness the power of the community to develop more interesting and practical AI products. The Qtum Foundation plans to offer up to 10 more AI-related products in the coming months to further utilize the 10,000 GPU's. This abundance of computing power will aid the Qtum Foundation in seeking partners for collaboration and joint development.





Data Center

Basic access to Qtum AI services will be free, but premium features like renting large portions of computing power or blockchain-based intellectual property protection with Qtum tokens is planned.

Qtum is entering the AI field to pursue cutting-edge technology that will drive industries into the future. Qtum's AI will be closely linked to the QTUM token, making it one of the ecosystem's most prominent features.

The Qtum Foundation has a history of delivering products that incorporate solutions other projects talk about for years, and still haven't fully implemented. For example, in 2017, the Qtum Blockchain featured an EVM-capable smart contract platform with native UTXO support. It also featured staking and the ability to adjust gas fees and block sizes to enable high throughput without the need for a hard fork. None of these features sacrifice decentralization or leave behind a heavy carbon footprint.

About Qtum

Qtum is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin's security with Ethereum's smart contract abilities. It focuses on decentralized governance, speed, and energy efficiency. Its governance model lets the community adjust important features like gas costs and block size through smart contracts. Qtum's network can handle around 1100 transactions per second, with the potential to process millions to billions of transactions per second by using layer-1 and layer-2 solutions. Qtum employs a proof-of-stake system, which lets people stake with low-powered devices or even offline.

Website: https://qtum.org/

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/qtum/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/qtum

Miguel Palencia

foundation@qtum.org

