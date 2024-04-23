Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company held its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") via webcast on April 18, 2024. All matters to be acted upon, as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2024, were approved by shareholders at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders voted to:

fix the number of directors at five;

elect Hubert Lau, Edward (Ted) Power, Lap Shing (Andrew) Kao, Nathaniel Mison and Adam Morand as directors; and

re-appoint Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate® solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices. Our award-winning technologies offer practical tools trusted by local and international agri-food organizations.

