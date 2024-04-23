Onward: Chicago Restaurant Owner Who Was Evicted From Loyola University Had First Hearing

First Hearing Took Place at Daily Center Today

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Amidst the pandemic, Loyola University of Chicago evicted the Onward restaurant on its Lake Shore Campus, owner Michael Olszewski shares. On April 22nd at 9 a.m. at the Daley Center in Chicago, a Cook County court hearing led to the court case being set for June 24th at 9 a.m. at the Daley Center.

The Onward restaurant, formerly situated at 6566 - 6590 N Sheridan Road / 1209 W Albion Avenue, was envisioned as a flagship fine-dining establishment aligning with Loyola's campus development plans. Mr. Olszewski, a local father and restauranteur, invested over a million dollars of personal funds to transform an unfinished space into a high-quality dining experience. Olszewski has a reputation for opening Michelin star restaurants.

Olszeweski has said that Loyola was originally excited about the venture. However, in March 2021, Loyola University Chicago issued an eviction notice to Onward restaurant. This decision impacted the restaurant's operations and revenue.

"Two of my children were Loyola students and I am just disappointed that I can no longer carry out my dream of having a high-end restaurant in Roger's Park for the community. I let my guard down in business and I should have known better," the veteran business owner, Olszewski said.

Additionally, Loyola only gave Olszewski four hours to collect his belongings on Loyola's graduation date, which led him to not being able to recoup most of the items that he would have been able to use for financial gain.

This hearing will establish the next steps. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. and will be located at Daley Center (room 2004) Oleszewski is currently available for interviews and commentary prior to or following the hearing.

Just this past week, local publications covered that a new restaurant will be going in the space later this year after sitting empty since the end of 2022. For any media inquiries please reach out to: Samantha Tamas at: (847) 703-0529.

