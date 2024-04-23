Anzeige
Redishred Capital Corp. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Results, and Investor Conference Call Details

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Redishred plans to release its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 24th, 2024.

The Company is also pleased to announce the details of its Investor Conference Call, which are as follows:

Date: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Time: 8:30am Eastern Standard Time Call In Number: 1-800-319-4610

The purpose of the call is to review the Company's fourth quarter and year ended 2023 financial performance. Time has been allotted for a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hasham and Mr. Brar look forward to updating the shareholders and the investment community on the Company's results.

Financial Statements
Redishred's year ended December 31, 2023 Financial Statements, and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be available at www.sedar.com and www.redishred.com.

About Redishred Capital Corp.
Redishred Capital Corp. is the owner of the PROSHRED® trademarks and intellectual property in the United States and Internationally. PROSHRED® shreds and recycles confidential documents and proprietary materials for thousands of customers in the United States in all industry sectors. PROSHRED® is a pioneer in the mobile document destruction and recycling industry and has the ISO 9001:2015 certification. It is PROSHRED®'s vision to be the 'system of choice' and provide shredding and recycling services on a global basis. PROSHRED® currently services over 41 markets in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. grants PROSHRED® franchise businesses in the United States. Redishred Capital Corp. also operates seventeen corporate shredding businesses directly. The Company's plan is to grow its business by way of both franchising and the acquisition and operation of document destruction businesses that generates stable and recurring cash flow through a scheduled client base, continuous paper recycling and concurrent unscheduled shredding service.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Jeffrey Hasham, MBA, CPA, CA
Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey.hasham@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (416) 849-3469Fax: (905) 812-9448

or,

Redishred Capital Corp. (TSX.V - KUT)
Harjit Brar, CPA, CA
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
harjit.brar@redishred.com
www.redishred.com
Phone: (437) 328-6639Fax: (905) 812-9448

Note: Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Redishred Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
