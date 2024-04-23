



DUBAI, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The first day of the 29th global edition World Blockchain Summit concluded in Dubai, marked by a surge in enthusiasm for the technology's future in the MENA region. Hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, the two-day event brought together industry leaders and innovators, highlighting the seamless integration of blockchain solutions into real-world scenarios.Despite the challenge due to weather conditions in Dubai, the event attendance was remarkable with its turnout, sparking lively discussions, setting a dynamic course for blockchain's evolution in the MENA region. True to its reputation, the Summit assembled prominent thinkers and showcased groundbreaking ideas. It provided an unrivaled space for attendees to learn, connect, and forge strategic partnerships.Day one was marked by rich dialogue, inspiring keynote addresses, and forward-thinking ideas poised to expedite the adoption of crucial blockchain trends across vital economic sectors including finance and supply chain management.In an inspiring opening address, Naveen Bharadwaj, Trescon's Group CEO, kicked off the summit with a warm welcome, prepping the audience for an immersive exploration of Web3 and the key issues defining the blockchain worldWolfgang Grabher, Founder, CEO and Chairman, SUN AG, delivered a keynote on how blockchain technology is revolutionizing the food industry. Addressing how 100 per cent token burn gives you food for free while also shining the spotlight on how falling token prices can be a good thing.The day also featured a compelling panel discussion on decentralized finance (DeFi), led by Maha Al-Saadi, Head of Regulatory Affairs, QFC Financial Services Sector. The discussion focused on DeFi's transformative impact on the financial sector and the integration of blockchain technology into its development. Panelists including Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder of CoinDCX & Okto; Talal Tabbaa, CEO & Co-Founder of Coin MENA; and Bandar Altunisi, Head of Development for Binance in Saudi Arabia, Head of Institutional Relationships for Binance Dubai (FZE), Binance, explored the synergy between DeFi and traditional finance systems.A highlight of the day was a lively panel debate titled 'Crypto Payments Evolution: Charting the Course Through Latest Innovations.', led by Kevin Soltani, CEO, GIMA group. The discussion focused on the rise of stablecoins while examining the rapid advancements in blockchain interoperability solutions in enabling seamless communication and data transfer between networks. Panelist Jehanzeb Awan, Chairman, Crypto & Blockchain Association, Middle East, Africa & Asia; Miriam Kiwan, Vice President of MEA, the issuer of leading regulated stablecoin, USDC. Circle; Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa. Ripple, explored the role of CBDCs in reshaping the future of payments."We're excited to bring together leading blockchain minds for another edition of the World Blockchain Summit, shaping the future of the industry." said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, "The Summit showcased Dubai's role as a breeding ground for innovation, driving global blockchain adoption."With Day 1 wrapping up successfully, anticipation builds for what Day 2 will unveil. For more details on the World Blockchain Summit, please visit: https://www.worldblockchainsummit.com/

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)
World Blockchain Summit (WBS) is an event by Trescon that supports the growth of the blockchain, crypto and Web3 ecosystem globally.WBS is the world's longest-running blockchain, crypto, and web 3-focused summit series. Since our inception in 2017, we have hosted more than 20 editions in 11 countries as we strived to create the ultimate networking and deal flow platform for the Web3 ecosystem. Each edition brings together global leaders and emerging startups in the space, including investors, developers, IT leaders, entrepreneurs, government authorities, and others. 