23.04.2024
Curium Enrolls First Prostate Cancer Patients in its Phase 3 SOLAR Trials

ST. LOUIS, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced today that it has successfully enrolled and scanned patients in its SOLAR clinical trials:

  • The first trial is SOLAR-STAGE: a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the diagnostic performance of copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T PET/CT in staging of men with newly diagnosed unfavorable intermediate-risk, high-risk or very-high-risk prostate cancer electing to undergo radical prostatectomy with pelvic lymph node dissection.
  • The second study, SOLAR-RECUR: a Phase 3, multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the diagnostic performance of copper Cu 64 PSMA I&T PET/CT in men with suspected biochemical recurrence of prostate cancer after radical prostatectomy or radiation therapy.

These clinical trials are currently enrolling patients at sites across the U.S. and will be opening clinical trial sites in Europe later this year.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium's Chief Medical Officer said: "The successful start of patient enrollment is a significant step forward for Curium's Phase 3 SOLAR-STAGE and SOLAR-RECUR clinical trials. As we continue Curium's journey to redefine the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, we look forward to building on our well-established and successful 64-Cu diagnostic imaging platform."

Amy Bartalotta, Vice President of Clinical Operations added: "To ensure that the SOLAR clinical trials recruit a diverse set of patients - including minority groups that are often more affected by and less likely to be screened for prostate cancer - we have 50 sites in the U.S. and over 30 sites in Europe participating in these trials. We are pleased to announce the first patients enrolled and scanned were at XCancer® under the direction of Dr. Luke Nordquist. We look forward to additional trial sites scanning patients across the U.S. and Europe in the coming months."

For more information about the SOLAR-STAGEor contact Curium's Clinical Trial team directly at solar@curiumpharma.comwith questions or to locate a clinical trial site near you.

AboutCurium
Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service.

With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name 'Curium' honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

For more information:
Ross Bethell, VP, Head of Global Communications
communications@curiumpharma.com


