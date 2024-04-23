MindBio Therapeutics: MindBio Landmark Sleep Research Published in Prestigious Nature Portfolio Journal Translational Psychiatry

MindBio scientist's sleep research published in prestigious peer reviewed scientific journal

MindBio's proprietary treatment protocol using MB22001, results in longer sleep and better quality of sleep the day after microdosing

MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE:MBIO)(Frankfurt:WF6), (the "Company" or "MindBio"), a clinical stage biopharma company uniquely pioneering novel treatments for psychiatric conditions using microdoses of psychedelic medicines is pleased to announce publication of its scientist's sleep research in the prestigious Nature portfolio journal Translational Psychiatry.

MindBio's unique investment thesis in the sector, is that small, sub-hallucinogenic doses of a psychedelic drug, MB22001 is the most scalable way to use a psychedelic medicine to treat depressive disorders globally. The Company's goal is to commercialize MB22001 as an affordable, accessible replacement to first line medications such as anti-depressants with low side effects (particularly no sexual side effects, emotional numbness, or weight gain) resulting in greater adherence to the treatment.

The sleep research accepted for publication is transformative for the treatment of depressive disorders because of the importance of sleep for maintaining good physical and mental well-being. We now know that MB22001 has a range of benefits for improving mood, energy, sleep and reducing depressive symptoms in patients suffering from depression. The sleep research from randomized controlled clinical trials, discovered participants in the treatment (MB22001) group had on average 24 minutes of extra sleep time and 8 minutes of additional REM sleep time the day after microdosing MB22001 compared to placebo in a one day on, two day off treatment protocol. Interestingly, sleep on dose days was not changed with no material difference between the treatment and placebo groups. The Company is now not only targeting depression in it's commercialization strategy for MB22001, but also addressing the adjacent negative impact on sleep commonly experienced in depression noting that the sleeping aids market is projected to reach $118 billion in 2030 according to research published by Polaris Market Research in 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of MindBio, Justin Hanka said "Microdosing MB22001 is a disruptive treatment methodology that we know improves sleep, depression and mood and our ambition is to develop this treatment globally at scale for affordable access to patients without the limitations and side-effects of common anti-depressants.".

The Company currently has two Phase 2 clinical trials underway and new trials in development.

To read the published sleep research, go here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-024-02900-4

About MindBio Therapeutics

MindBio is a leading biotech/biopharma company focused on creating novel and emerging treatments for mental health conditions and is conducting world first take-home Microdosing (MB22001) human clinical trials. MB22001 is MindBio's lead candidate drug, a proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing. MindBio is a leader in microdosing of psychedelic medicines and is advancing its drug and technology protocols through clinical trials. MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, has completed Phase 1 clinical trials in 80 healthy partipicipants, has a Phase 2a clinical trial just completed microdosing in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and a Phase 2B clinical trial currently underway microdosing in late stage cancer patients experiencing existential distress. MindBio invests in research that forms the basis for developing novel and clinically proven treatments including digital technologies and interventions to treat debilitating health conditions such as depression, anxiety and other related mental health conditions.

