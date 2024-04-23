







JAKARTA, Apr 23, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian government, according to the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), believes that the 10th World Water Forum in Bali will be able to generate political consensus among participating heads of state, and achieve the agreements necessary to address the global climate challenge.The Forum, the largest gathering in water sectors involving various stakeholders, is co-hosted by the World Water Council and a host city. Held every three years, it has been taking place since 1997, with participants from politics, multilateral institutions, academia, civil society and the private sector.The Government of the Republic of Indonesia will host the 10th World Water Forum in Bali from 18-25 May 2024. The National Organizing Committee (NOC) is chaired by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut B. Pandjaitan, while the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono serves as the Daily Chairperson.This year's Forum will be attended by numerous heads of state, with several former world leaders expressing their intention to be present, considering it necessary to attend. These include the former Presidents of Chile, Hungary, Slovenia, Malawi, Sri Lanka, and Costa Rica. The former Prime Ministers of Belgium, Korea, and Bhutan will also be present."With the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we have been making efforts to ensure that as many world leaders are in attendance as possible," said Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Expert Member, Ministry of PUPR, in Jakarta. "Indonesia has achieved success in water governance with local cultural approaches. The forum involves various stakeholders in water governance, and therefore benefits from best practices implemented by Indonesia, which the government hopes will serve as a valuable example to the global community."For example, the Subak system in Bali, which has been recognized by UNESCO for its irrigation governance with local wisdom, or Lake Bratan, also in Bali. The Grand Forest Park (Tahura), and the importance of mangroves in supporting water management. These are examples that world leaders and delegates can directly observe," said Endra."Domestic and international media are crucial, as they contribute to the forum's success and serve as a bridge to disseminate the importance of water management for the sustainability of life in the future. We invite the media to observe and convey the many examples of water governance that we have implemented. From Indonesia to the world," he added.The 10th World Water Forum: Main ThemesThe 10th World Water Forum in Bali will carry a main theme of ?Water for Shared Prosperity.? This gathering of leaders will address and discuss water issues while seeking collective solutions to water governance challenges. The forum will produce a Ministerial Declaration (MD) as a main output, along with concrete deliverables (projects, initiatives, joint actions).?Indonesia will forward four proposals for the Ministerial Declaration (MD), including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence on Water and Climate Resilience (COE), mainstreaming Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) on Small Islands, and the designation of World Lake Day (WLD). Additionally, the MD will include a Compendium of Concrete Deliverables and Actions, an initiative for the follow-up to the 10th World Water Forum.The 10th WWF & Expo: Bali Itinerary, May 18 ~ 25The WWF's opening will take place on Saturday, 18 May at Melasti Beach, with a ?Balinese Water Purification Ceremony.? This event, to be attended by 1,500 people, includes Rahina Tumpek Uye (Balinese Hindu ceremony expressing gratitude to animals in human life) and Segara Kerthi (Balinese Hindu ceremony seeking blessings from the sea gods) ceremonies.The Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park will host the Welcoming Gala Dinner on Sunday, 19 May. The event will be attended by 2,500 people and will consist of 500 VVIP and VIP invitations. 2,000 people have been invited to attend the second location at GWK Lotus Pond.The Opening Ceremony and High-Level Meeting commence on Monday, 20 May at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Nusa Dua. This will be followed immediately by meetings between responsible parties for the political, thematic, and regional processes, as well as bilateral meetings with several heads of state. 5,500 participants will attend.The Forum's Fair and Expo opening will be held at Nusa Dua Hall BNDCC on the same day, Monday, 20 May. The Fair and Expo venues will be spread across BNDCC, BICC, and Kuta Beach.The sessions for political, thematic, and regional processes will be held from 20 - 25 May. Meanwhile, High-Level Meetings and Ministerial Meetings will take place from 20 May to 21 May.The Cultural Night (Farewell) will be held at Taman Bhagawan on Friday, 24 May. This event will be attended by 3,000 participants who will be welcomed and presented with Indonesian traditional food, regional dances, and culture.Lastly, the Closing Ceremony will commence on Saturday, 25 May, at Mangupura Hall. After this event, participants will be taken on field trips, including the Water Museum in Tabanan, the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Jatiluwih, Lake Batur in Kintamani, and the Cultural Village in Ubud.