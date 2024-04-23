Epique Realty Unveils Another Game-Changing Free Benefit at PowerCON: Thanks.io

Epique has partnered with Thanks.io to empower agents with AI-driven direct mail capabilities,

revolutionizing their approach to client communications and marketing strategies.

In a bold move that continues to set the standard for agent support and innovation, Epique Realty has once again stunned attendees of the 2024 Epique PowerCON event in Las Vegas by introducing a new free benefit: Thanks.io. Recognizing the pivotal role of personalization in the real estate industry, Epique has partnered with Thanks.io to empower agents with AI-driven direct mail capabilities, revolutionizing their approach to client communications and marketing strategies.

Thanks.io, a cutting-edge platform designed to democratize direct mail marketing, offers a seamless blend of digital sophistication and print simplicity. With a rich history in digital marketing and a track record of success, the team behind Thanks.io brings unparalleled expertise to the realm of print marketing, bridging the gap between traditional and contemporary marketing methods.

Epique Realty's agents will now have access to Thanks.io's $49 business package at no cost, courtesy of Epique. This transformative tool provides agents with the ability to automate direct mail campaigns, harnessing the power of AI to craft personalized communications that resonate with clients. With integration options ranging from Zapier to REST API, Thanks.io offers unparalleled flexibility and connectivity, empowering agents to streamline their marketing efforts and enhance their relevance in a crowded marketplace.

Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, remarked, "At Epique, we are committed to equipping our agents with the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic real estate landscape. Thanks.io represents a significant leap forward in our ongoing mission to empower our agents with cutting-edge resources that drive results."

Thanks.io's real estate wizard offers a range of customizable templates, including just listed and just sold postcards, as well as options for open house, under contract, and coming soon announcements. With pricing as low as $0.89 per card, including first-class postage and targeted homeowner outreach, Thanks.io delivers unparalleled value and convenience to Epique agents.

From small organizations to large enterprises, Thanks.io's user-friendly platform and concierge design + automation services cater to the diverse needs of today's agents. With Epique's endorsement, agents can harness the full potential of Thanks.io to elevate their client interactions and achieve greater success in their real estate endeavors.

About Epique Realty

Epique Realty isn't just a brokerage; it's a movement. Committed to providing agents with extraordinary benefits, support, and resources, Epique Realty empowers agents to thrive in today's digital age. With a focus on inclusion, innovation, and integrity, Epique Realty is redefining what it means to be a forward-thinking brokerage, reshaping the real estate landscape one success story at a time. BeEpique

