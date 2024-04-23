Significant sales growth in 2023, especially for BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA

Portfolio strengthened with 4 new products added in 2023, for a total of 15 products

Cash position of €1.15 million at December 31, 2023, giving financial visibility up to november 2024

Several refinancing options under assessment

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET) (Paris:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, today announces its Full-Year results for the year to December 31, 2023.

The Company also informs its shareholders and the entire financial community of the availability of the preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on June 6, 2024 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at Anderlecht, Belgium.

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available on request from the Company, or can be consulted on the Company's website under Shareholders General Meetings.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, stated: "Despite a difficult socio-economic environment, sales in 2023 experienced significant growth, particularly for BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA which increased by 70% compared to the previous year. We also continued to strengthen our portfolio with the launch of BIOCERA-VET ComboClean, a unique-of-its-kind product. Finally, in terms of new markets, since the announcement of the start of the evaluation of BIOCERA-VET in horse bone cysts in February 2023, our teams have devoted important efforts to develop and successfully launch in March 2024 the equine versions of our BIOCERA-VET product range. Our efforts are now focused primarily on the development of this market, in particular the competition horse segment, which is experiencinga good growth dynamic. Finally, the Company is studying different options to raise additional funds to ensure the Company's long-term future."

Full-Year 2023 financial results

€ (Belgian GAAP) December 23 December 22 Revenue 117,839 94,037 Other operating income 1,148,747 1,904,880 Stock of finished goods and work in progress (8,817) 144,524 Produced fixed assets 960,216 1,507,741 Operating grants 76,813 53,508 Other operating income 120,535 199,107 Total operating income 1,266,585 1,998,917 Purchases and expenses (2,377,685) (3,680,826) COGS (74,588) (211,396) R&D expenses (370,139) (593,224) Corporate and listed company related expenses (121,067) (190,573) Marketing Sales expenses (186,617) (240,268) G&A expenses (847,623) (1,317,502) Staff expenses (770,425) (1,124,566) Other operating charges (7,226) (3,297) EBITDA (1,111,100) (1,681,910) Depreciation and amortization (1,064,009) (1,094,792) EBIT (2,175,109) (2,776,702) Financial income 558,635 427,044 Profit/loss for the period before taxes (1,616,474) (2,349,658) Income taxes on the result 45,766 34,030 Net Profit/loss (1,570,708) (2,315,628) Net Cash 1,147,082 3,185,671

In 2023, TheraVet followed its marketing strategy started in 2022 with educational programs (webinars), clinical cases communication,mainly through social network and mailing,and participation in key local and international orthopaedic and oncology events.

TheraVet's commercial strategy based on a mixed model of direct and indirect sales was pursued with the signing of new distribution agreements in Italy (post-cloture event), Norway, Czech republic Slovakia, and the intensification of joint promotional actions.In the United States, sales are currently only made directly, but following the official termination on April 22, 2024 of the agreement established with a defaulting distributor, advanced discussions with other distributors are underway to facilitate the penetration of the BIOCERA-VET range in the United States.

TheraVet's portfolio has been significantly strengthened in 2023. It currently contains 15 products (including 4 added since January 2023) to meet the preferences (synthetic vs. biological) and indications (volume of products, strengthening action or bone filling) that orthopedic veterinarians are faced with.

The Company generated €0.12 million of revenue, of which approximately 75% in Europe.

A total of 741 units from the BIOCERA-VET range were sold. While the BIOCERA-VETBONE SURGERY line still accounts for 80% of total sales, a 50% increase compared to 2022, BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA displayed strong growth in 2023, with an increase of almost 70% compared with 2022, underlining the interest aroused by this unique solution for the management of osteosarcoma in dogs. In the United States, sales, which only came from direct sales, gained momentum in 2023, with 173 units sold, representing a 5.7 -fold increase.

The Company also generated €0.96 million of "produced fixed asset" as a result of the activation of R&D expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET programs.

The development of preclinical and clinical programs as well as the marketing plan of BIOCERA-VET products are in accordance with the Company development plan and are reflected by the "Purchases and expenses" globally aligned with last year expenses

COGS decreased by €0.14 million as compared to 2022 due to anticipated inventory stocking of products in 2022 to cover a large share of product sales in 2023;

R&D expenses decreased by €0.22 million as compared to 2022, reaching €0.37 million. The decrease is driven by the shift in focus in 2023 to the commercialization of its recently developed product portfolio;

Corporate and listed company related expenses decreased by €0.07 million as compared to 2022, driven by a focus of the company on cost efficiency measures throughout 2023;

Marketing Sales expenses decreased by €0.05 million as compared to 2022, with a limited impact of cost efficiency measures in this cost category, driven by the active focus of the Company on marketing and sales of its product portfolio;

G&A expenses decreased by €0.47 milllion as compared to 2022, a significant reduction of 35%, reflecting the Company's focus on cost and organizational efficiency throughout 2023;

Staff expenses decreased by €0.35 million as compared to 2022, an equally significant reduction of 32%, as a result of the Company's ongoing organizational efficiency initiatives.

Finally, the amortization of development expenses related to the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET programs results in an operating loss of €2.2 million and a net loss of €1.6 million.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 amounted at €1.15 million, enabling it to fund operations to November 2024.

Post-closing Operational Highlights

On January 09, 2024, the Company began distributing its BIOCERA-VET product range in Italy, Europe's fourth largest pet market. This distribution agreement comes after market evaluation and the start of several clinical trials in Italy with key opinion leaders.

On January 17, 2024, the Company announced the official launch of its BIOCERA-VET product range in Germany. With a total population of 27 million pets (including 10.3 million dogs and 16.7 million cats), corresponding to 47% of owner households, Germany is the largest pet market in Europe.

On February 20, 2024, the Company announced the recruitment of Brakke Consulting to help it develop its growth strategy for the US market. Brakke is one of the leading consultancies specialising in the veterinary sector and has extensive experience in developing companies in this sector in the US market. Brakke's objective will be to help develop TheraVet's presence and recognition as a major player in the US orthopaedic market. He will also assist the Company in identifying potential M&A opportunities.

On March 13, 2024, the Company announced the launch of its equine business with the marketing of 2 new BIOCERA-VET products for orthopaedic and dental surgery in horses. This launch marks the Company's entry into the high added-value equine market.

On March 20, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors decided to co-opt as a director the limited liability company FATAKI BV, whose permanent representative is Johan Dreesen, to replace Ms Julie Winand, who left her position within the Company and her directorship during the 2023 financial year. Confirmation of the appointment of FATAKI BV will be proposed at the next Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, scheduled for June 06, 2024.

On April 22 2024, after 18 months of unfruitful attempts due to factors beyond its control to start the distribution operations with its partner in the United States, the Company has decided to terminate the agreement and to focus on other distributors for which advanced discussions are underway.

Full-Year Report 2023

The 2023 Full-Year report for the year ended December 31, 2023 will be published today, 2024 and is available on the Company's website, www.theravet-finances.com.

The statutory auditor has issued an unmodified report dated April 22, 2024 on the Company's Full-Year accounts as of and for the year ended December 31, 2023, and has confirmed that the accounting data reported in the accompanying press release is consistent, in all material respects, with the accounts from which it has been derived.

Going concern

The financial statements were prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the significant accounting policies set out below.

During 2023, the Company's equity remained above the share capital.

In addition, as the value of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment calculated on the basis of our discounted cash flow analysis was higher than their accounting value at December 31, 2023, these assets were not subject to any additional exceptional depreciation.

As the Company's balance sheet shows a loss carried forward of €-5,843,003 and a loss for more than two consecutive years, we are required to justify the application of the going concern accounting rules (article 3:6§6 of the Companies and Associations Code).

The current accounting loss is due to the fixed costs of running the Company, and to the development costs of the VISCO-VET® and BIOCERA-VET® projects, which are not covered by a grant. Cash flow has been sufficient to cover these costs.

Based on the current scope of its activities and best estimates of annual cash consumption, revenue and grants, as well as the absence of any significant impact of the political situation on its activities, the Company estimates that its cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2023 should be sufficient to finance its operations until November 2024. On the other hand, cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to meet the Company's working capital requirements for the twelve months following the date of release of the financial statements for fiscal year 2023. These circumstances indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Board of Directors nevertheless considers it appropriate to prepare the Company's financial statements on a going concern basis, while implementing a plan to secure a new financial contribution to the Company.

The Company is currently considering several options for raising additional funds, whether through equity financing, collaboration, or a strategic tie-up with another player in the animal healthcare market. Based on its operating budgets, the management believes that the Company will be able to meet its financial obligations for the 7 months following the date of these financial statements. The management therefore believes that the going concern assumption is justified.

Financial calendar 2024

Ordinary General Assembly: June 06, 2024

Half-year business update: July 11, 2024

Half-year financial results: September 12, 2024

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on LinkedInFacebookTwitter

Forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, the safety and clinical activity of TheraVet's pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, those listed and fully described in the "Risk Factors" section in the Annual Report. TheraVet expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Statements of operations and comprehensive loss

31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Operating 1,266,585 1,998,916 Revenue 117,839 94,037 Stocks of finished goods and work and contracts in progress: increase (decrease) -8,817 144,524 Produced fixed assets 960,216 1,507,741 Other operating income 197,348 252,615 Non-recurring operating charges Operating charges 3,441,694 4,775,618 Goods for resale, raw materials and consumables 74,588 211,396 Purchases 115,734 146,696 Stock: increase/decrease -41,146 64,700 Services and other goods 1,525,446 2,341,568 Remuneration, social security costs and pensions (+)/(-) 770,425 1,124,566 Amortisations of and other amounts written down on formation expenses, intangible and tangible fixed assets 1,064,009 908,651 Increase, decrease in amounts written off stocks contracts in progress and trade debtors: appropriations (write-backs) (+)/(-) 0 186,141 Provisions for risks and charges appropriations (uses and write-backs) (+)/(-) Other operating charges 7,226 3,297 Operation charges carried to assets as restructuring costs Non-recurring operating charges Operating profit (loss) (+)/(-) -2,175,109 - 2,776,702 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Financial income 593,758 473,836 Recurring financial income 593,758 473,836 Non-recurring financial income Financial charges 35,124 46,792 Recurring financial charges 35,124 46,792 Non-recurring financial charges Profit (loss) for the period before taxes (+)/(-) -1,616,474 -2,349,658 Transfer fom postponed taxes Transfer to postponed taxes Income taxes (+)/(-) 45,767 34,030 Taxes 1,602 13,591 Adjustment of income taxes and write-back of provisions 47,369 47,621 Profit (loss) for the period (+)/(-) -1,570,707 -2,315,628 Transfer from untaxed reserves Transfer to untaxed reserves Profit (loss) for the period available for appropriation (+)/(-) -1,570,707 -2,315,628

Profit (loss) for the period (+)/(-) -1,570,707 Profit (loss) per share for the period (+)/(-) Direct -0.487 Profit (loss) per share for the period (+)/(-) Diluted -0.4661

1 This diluted EPS calculation excludes potential new shares to be issued in the future based on the convertible obligations issued by the Company on November 20th, 2023, as well as based on potential new tranches of convertible obligations that could be issued in the future in the context of the Equity Line put in place by the company during the 2023 fiscal year

Statement of Financial Position

ASSETS 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 FORMATION EXPENSES 451,855 635,415 FIXED ASSETS 5,435,044 5,306,204 Intangible fixed assets 5,212,569 5,084,070 Tangible fixed assets 21,686 28,578 Land and buildings Plant, machinery and equipment 19,816 23,064 Furniture and vehicles 1,870 5,514 Leasing and other rights Other tangible fixed assets Tangible assets under construction and advance payments made Financial fixed assets 200,790 193,556 Affiliated companies 192,233 181,631 Participating interests 8,749 8,749 Amounts receivable 183,484 172,882 Other financial fixed assets 8,557 11,925 Amounts receivable and cash guarantees 8,557 11,925 CURRENT ASSETS 1,647,291 3,560,167 Amounts receivable after more than one year Trade debtors Other amounts receivable Stocks and contracts in progress 123,342 91,013 Stocks 123,342 91,013 Raw materials and consumables Work in progress 4,409 13,226 Finished goods Goods purchased for resale 118,933 77,787 Contract in progress Amounts receivable within one year 334,308 235,098 Trade debtors 18,228 34,019 Other amounts receivable 316,079 201,079 Current investments Cash at bank and in hand 1,147,082 3,185,671 Deferred charges and accrued income 42,559 48,385 TOTAL ASSETS 7,534,190 9,501,785

LIABILITIES 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 EQUITY 6,049,198 7,521,135 Contributions 10,172,459 10,172,459 Available 322,394 322,394 Issued capital 322,394 322,394 Beyond capital 9,850,065 9,850,065 Share premium account 9,850,065 9,850,065 Revaluation surplues Reserves Legal reserve Reserve not available In respect of own shares held Others Untaxed reserves Available reserves Accumulated profits (+)/ losses (-) -5,843,002 -4,272,294 Investment grants 1,719,741 1,620,971 PROVISIONS AND DEFERRED TAXES Provisions for liabilities and charges Deferred taxes AMOUNT PAYABLE 1,484,993 1,980,651 Amounts payable after more than one year 1,000,600 897,058 Financial debts 1,000,600 897,058 Subordinated loans 12,500 37,500 Other loans 988,100 859,558 Trade debts Advances received on contracts in progress Other amounts payable Amounts payable within one year 477,493 1,075,548 Current potion of amounts payable after more than one year 159,267 151,033 Financial debts Credit institutions Other loans Trade debts 131,615 136,156 Suppliers 131,615 136,156 Bills of exchange payable Advances received on contracts in progress Taxes, remuneration and social security 100,527 239,943 Taxes 0 28,527 Remuneration and social security 100,527 211,415 Other amounts payable 86,084 548,415 Accruals and deferred income 6,900 8,045 TOTAL LIABALITIES 7,534,190 9,501,785

Cash Flow Statement

Cash flow Statement 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Free cashflow -538,996 -1,404,282 Net cash used in operations -679,148 373,092 Net cash (used in)/from investing activities -1,009,290 -1,554,457 Net cash (used in)/from financing activities 188,845 139,900 Net cash (decrease)/increase -2,038,589 -2,445,747 Cash cash equivalents at opening 3,185,671 5,631,418 Cash cash equivalents at closing 1,147,082 3,185,671

