Two of six patients receiving NOX-A12 in combination with bevacizumab and radiotherapy exceeded 24-month survival since the start of therapy

This survival compares favorably to the 5% survival rate at 2 years in the standard of care reference cohort

Final median overall survival rate for this NOX-A12 cohort reached an unprecedented 19.9 months, nearly doubling the 10.5 months mOS rate demonstrated by the standard of care reference cohort

GLORIA survival data supported recently announced FDA clearance of IND application for Phase 2 study in glioblastoma and award of Fast Track designation

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces a positive update on survival at two years for newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients receiving NOX-A12, TME Pharma's CXCL12 inhibitor, with the VEGF inhibitor bevacizumab and radiotherapy.

Two out of the six glioblastoma patients in this expansion arm of the GLORIA Phase 1/2 trial have survived for more than 24 months since the start of therapy. These two patients had tumors which, at one point during treatment, either disappeared completely or reached near-complete reduction (>99%) in size. The first patient to cross the two-year survival milestone had maintained a physical and cognitive condition within the norm, displaying only minimal disease-specific symptoms at this timepoint. This translates to a preserved quality of life, as evidenced by the patient's continued ability to engage in hobbies, leisure activities, and social interaction. The second patient's clinical status at the last assessment at 23 months was stable, although certain neurological functions had been partially affected. This patient's course is also remarkable in that they received no therapy expected to prolong survival in the last 18 months since they decided to end treatment with the NOX-A12 combination following a near-complete reduction of tumor as assessed by MRI.

In February, TME Pharma announced the final median overall survival (mOS) for this NOX-A12 cohort had reached an unprecedented 19.9 months. This survival rate compares very favorably to a matched standard of care reference cohort,1 which achieved an mOS of approximately 10 months, and exceeds what TME Pharma believes to be all relevant competitor therapy trials in newly diagnosed glioblastoma patients resistant to standard chemotherapy.2

"This positive update from the GLORIA trial underlines the exceptional survival achieved by this cohort of patients with measurable tumors after surgery that are resistant to standard of care chemotherapy and gives more support for the potential of this NOX-A12 treatment regimen to prolong survival while preserving quality of life in patients suffering from this aggressive adult brain cancer," said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of TME Pharma. "This latest announcement adds to the significant clinical and regulatory progress we have made in recent months with our lead asset, putting us in an excellent position for our upcoming Phase 2 evaluation and our discussions with potential pharmaceutical and financial partners, as we endeavor to deliver NOX-A12 for the benefit of glioblastoma patients as quickly and efficiently as we can."

TME Pharma recently announced two key regulatory milestones with the clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March of the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for NOX-A12 in glioblastoma, allowing TME Pharma to proceed with the continued clinical development of NOX-A12 in a new Phase 2 study. This was followed by the FDA's award of Fast Track designation to NOX-A12 in glioblastoma in April. Fast Track designation aims to facilitate the development of therapies intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs, and could support an accelerated pathway to US regulatory approval. Preparatory steps for the NOX-A12 Phase 2 in glioblastoma are ongoing, and TME Pharma is aiming to initiate the new study as soon as the necessary resources from financial and industrial partners have been secured.

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy has received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma was also awarded fast track designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in France, Spain and the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36, is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

