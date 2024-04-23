Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
23.04.24
09:00 Uhr
71,18 Euro
+0,12
+0,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KBC GROEP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KBC GROEP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9871,0409:24
70,9871,0409:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2024 | 08:10
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 15 April 2024 and 19 April 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
15-04-2024 72 000 € 4 947 120 € 68.71 € 68.40 € 69.24
16-04-2024 75 000 € 5 071 792 € 67.62 € 67.28 € 68.00
17-04-2024 72 000 € 4 941 259 € 68.63 € 67.90 € 69.24
18-04-2024 70 000 € 4 883 179 € 69.76 € 69.08 € 70.00
19-04-2024 70 000 € 4 854 325 € 69.35 € 68.20 € 69.78

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 14 844 378 on 19 April 2024, for a total consideration of € 883 158 497.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240423-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/68b08e34-4956-49b6-a37e-ddf2e04991f8)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.