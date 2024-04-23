i3 Energy PLC Announces Notice of 2024 AGM

i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces that a Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Circular") will be posted to Shareholders on 28 May 2024. This announcement, and the filing by the Company of a Notice of Annual General Meeting and Record Date on SEDAR+, is made earlier than required by the Companies Act 2006 in the UK in order to satisfy the requirements applicable to the Company under Canadian securities laws.

The Circular will be available on the Company's website at https://i3.energy on the anticipated date of posting, 28 May 2024, and will be mailed to UK and Canadian shareholders where it has been requested. The Circular will also be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website on the date of posting.

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is to be held at the offices of W H Ireland Limited at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR at 11 a.m. (BST) on 27 June 2024.

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing high working interest asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

