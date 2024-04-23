Invest in Bogota showcases infrastructure projects at Colombia Sustainable Roadshow 2024

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colombia Sustainable Investment Roadshow 2024 (CIR) is the foremost event overseas, championing Colombia as a prime investment destination. Spearheaded by the Colombian Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism, and ProColombia, this event has been instrumental since 2018 in driving foreign direct investment and fostering synergistic business ventures for global stakeholders. It is slated to take place at London's Raffles Hotel on April 23rd and 24th.

Bogota: Expansion and growth platform in Latin America

The CIR will host various discussion panels on infrastructure, finance, and subnational investment opportunities, providing an ideal platform for prospective investors to consider Bogota, Colombia as their next investment destination. The one-on-one networking sessions will focus on engaging with relevant stakeholders in infrastructure, real estate, private equity, British and European investors, and multilateral banking and investment funds.

"There are primary reasons why foreign investors choose Bogota for large-scale city projects. Firstly, the maturity of legal and technical regulations and strengthened institutions and government enhance project lifecycles. Secondly, Bogota offers high profitability and is internationally recognized by the World Bank for its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. This has diversified projects across sectors like road, airport, port, social, and healthcare infrastructure, increasing sector investment from 1% to 2.5% of the country's GDP since the 1990s", stated Isabella Muñoz, Executive Director of Invest in Bogota.

In this opportunity, Muñoz has been designated by the Mayor's Office as the city's representative to promote and present the most significant infrastructure projects scheduled to be developed during Carlos Fernando Galan's administration (2024-2028).

Foreign investment is essential for developing these projects, linking local productive actors, creating quality jobs, and transferring technology and innovation to Bogota's economy. More than 20 European and British investors have committed to infrastructure projects in the Bogota Region. Below are the new city projects focusing on infrastructure in the Bogota Region, poised to generate significant economic and social impact for the city:

Campin Cultural and Sports Complex

Cience, technology and Innovation Campus

The Calera - El Codito Road

The Calera San Rafael Cable Car

The Suba - Cota Road

The North Alo Road

Visitor Center (CAV)

Transmilenio Road 13 th Street - Bogota's 2nd Subway Line Route

Feeder Road (Cali Avenue and 68th Avenue) Bogota's 1st Subway Line - Section 1

Modal Integration Complexes (CIM)

West Regiotram (Stations)

