Dow Jones News
23.04.2024 | 08:31
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22nd of April 2024 it purchased a total of 95,711 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           55,711     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6060     GBP1.3920 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.5800     GBP1.3640 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.5955     GBP1.3771

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,051,805 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     363   1.6020        XDUB     08:38:54      00028818128TRDU1 
   1,500   1.6020        XDUB     08:38:54      00028818127TRDU1 
     492   1.6020        XDUB     08:38:54      00028818126TRDU1 
   2,958   1.5960        XDUB     08:54:22      00028818187TRDU1 
   1,787   1.5960        XDUB     08:54:22      00028818186TRDU1 
   2,367   1.5920        XDUB     10:31:18      00028818454TRDU1 
   3,749   1.5920        XDUB     10:31:18      00028818453TRDU1 
     59   1.6060        XDUB     11:00:00      00028818558TRDU1 
     446   1.6060        XDUB     11:03:34      00028818567TRDU1 
   1,058   1.6060        XDUB     11:03:34      00028818566TRDU1 
   1,000   1.6060        XDUB     11:03:34      00028818565TRDU1 
   2,498   1.6040        XDUB     11:18:35      00028818603TRDU1 
   2,760   1.6040        XDUB     11:18:35      00028818602TRDU1 
   2,762   1.6040        XDUB     12:44:53      00028818816TRDU1 
   4,913   1.6020        XDUB     12:45:05      00028818817TRDU1 
     59   1.5960        XDUB     13:25:52      00028818884TRDU1 
   1,341   1.5960        XDUB     13:25:52      00028818883TRDU1 
     203   1.5960        XDUB     13:25:52      00028818885TRDU1 
   2,291   1.6040        XDUB     14:12:36      00028819324TRDU1 
     258   1.6040        XDUB     14:12:36      00028819323TRDU1 
   4,647   1.5980        XDUB     14:17:21      00028819392TRDU1 
     59   1.5940        XDUB     14:51:54      00028819920TRDU1 
   2,343   1.5940        XDUB     14:51:54      00028819921TRDU1 
   4,882   1.5920        XDUB     14:54:44      00028819942TRDU1 
   1,801   1.5840        XDUB     15:21:22      00028820240TRDU1 
   3,243   1.5840        XDUB     15:21:22      00028820239TRDU1 
   1,300   1.5840        XDUB     16:01:28      00028820887TRDU1 
     491   1.5840        XDUB     16:01:28      00028820886TRDU1 
   1,500   1.5840        XDUB     16:10:24      00028821029TRDU1 
   2,581   1.5800        XDUB     16:13:32      00028821107TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
     225   1.3760        XLON     08:36:29      00028818120TRDU1 
   4,526   1.3760        XLON     08:54:22      00028818185TRDU1 
   1,200   1.3760        XLON     08:54:22      00028818184TRDU1 
     410   1.3780        XLON     09:54:46      00028818337TRDU1 
   2,728   1.3880        XLON     10:47:19      00028818531TRDU1 
   2,036   1.3920        XLON     10:47:19      00028818530TRDU1 
   1,100   1.3920        XLON     10:47:19      00028818529TRDU1 
   2,650   1.3860        XLON     11:18:35      00028818601TRDU1 
   6,317   1.3800        XLON     14:17:21      00028819395TRDU1 
   2,710   1.3800        XLON     14:17:21      00028819394TRDU1 
      4  1.3800        XLON     14:17:21      00028819393TRDU1 
     75   1.3800        XLON     14:17:21      00028819396TRDU1 
   5,503   1.3740        XLON     14:54:44      00028819941TRDU1 
     448   1.3660        XLON     15:18:43      00028820215TRDU1 
     821   1.3660        XLON     15:20:43      00028820231TRDU1 
   1,682   1.3660        XLON     15:21:22      00028820238TRDU1 
     550   1.3640        XLON     15:28:43      00028820390TRDU1 
   2,790   1.3680        XLON     16:17:07      00028821184TRDU1 
   1,783   1.3680        XLON     16:24:19      00028821342TRDU1 
   2,442   1.3680        XLON     16:24:19      00028821341TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  317166 
EQS News ID:  1886427 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
