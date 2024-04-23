Syensqo SA: Notice of Syensqo's Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024

Notice of Syensqo's Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024

Brussels, Belgium - April 23, 2024 - 08.30 CEST

Syensqo, today announced that it has published materials for its first Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, which will be held on Thursday May 23, 2024 at the Dome EventHall, Boulevard Lambermont 1, 1000 Brussels, at 10.30 a.m. CEST. All documents relating to the meeting are available on Syensqo's website.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on a number of resolutions, including the approval of Syensqo's financial statements for the financial year 2023 and the remuneration of non-executive directors from January 1, 2024.

Following the Company's continued strong cash generation in 2023, which supported the further deleveraging of its balance sheet, Syensqo's Board of Directors will also propose to approve the distribution of a total gross dividend of €1.62 per share.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to approve the appointment of a statutory auditor with the responsibility of certifying Syensqo's Sustainability Report, as required by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Meeting information

Only shareholders of Syensqo SA who are officially recorded as such on May 9, 2024 at midnight CEST will have the right to participate and vote at the meeting on May 23 irrespective of the number of shares they hold on the day of the meeting.

Shareholders who wish to participate at the meeting, either in-person or virtually, should declare their intentions no later than on May 17, 2024 and are required to follow the instructions indicated in the convening notice available on Syensqo's website.

The meeting will be organized in a hybrid manner, both in person and virtually. Shareholders can participate physically in the Meeting. Alternatively, Shareholders may exercise their rights through a proxy vote or vote by correspondence through a dedicated form or participating and voting live in a virtual and interactive manner. Shareholders can use the Lumi Connect platformto complete the participation formalities. A document explaining the different steps to follow for the use of the Lumi Connect platform will be available on Syensqo's website.

All questions can be addressed to ag@syensqo.comby May 17, 2024 the latest.

Visit the Shareholders' Meetingdedicated page for more details regarding the agenda, the admission conditions and voting methods.

