JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Joins United Nations Global Compact's "Forward Faster" Initiative

BEIJING, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 15 March, JA Solar officially committed to joining the "Forward Faster" initiative launched by the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), accelerating progress toward achieving sustainable development goals in the areas of gender equality, climate action, living wage, and finance & investment.

As the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the "Forward Faster" initiative was launched by the UNGC on 18 September 2023, aimed at accelerating corporate action and investment to meet the needs of achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The initiative calls on global business leaders to take measurable, reliable, and ambitious actions.

Currently, 1,488 global companies have joined the UNGC's "Forward Faster" initiative. By joining this initiative, companies commit to at least one goal in the five action areas of gender equality, climate action, living wage, water resilience, and finance & investment. The initiative guides companies on where they can make the biggest, fastest impact before 2030.

Gender Equality

Target 1 Equal representation, participation and leadership across all levels of management by 2030.

Target 2 Equal pay for work of equal value by 2030.

JA Solar will uphold its commitments, set targets, and take responsible measures to achieve gender balance and equal pay. By eliminating barriers that hinder women from joining the workforce and fostering an environment of mutual respect and empowerment for all employees, JA Solar will create an inclusive workplace.

Climate Action

Target 1 Set corporate science-based net-zero emissions reductions targets in line with a 1.5°C pathway, with the goal of halving global emissions by 2030 and reaching net-zero by 2050 at the latest.

Target 2 Contribute to a just transition by taking concrete actions that address social impacts of climate change mitigation and adaptation measures in partnership with actors such as workers, unions, communities and suppliers.

JA Solar will focus on achieving deep decarbonization, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42% by 2030 (Scope 1&2) and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 (Scope 1&2&3). Additionally, sustainable development practices will be implemented based on rights and principles, ensuring that mitigation and adaptation measures do not deepen inequalities but promote climate justice through a just transition.

Living Wage

Target 1 100 per cent of employees across the organization earn a living wage by 2030.

Target 2 Establish a joint action plan(s) with contractors, supply chain partners and other key stakeholders to work towards achieving living wages and/or living incomes with measurable and time-bound milestones.

JA Solar will promote living wage guarantees through industry collaboration and cooperation with relevant stakeholders, driving progress in the value chain through responsible procurement practices and favorable national frameworks.

Finance & Investment

Target 1 Align corporate investment - to the fullest extent possible - with SDG policies and strategies, and set targets, track and report on the amount and proportion of such SDG investments.

Target 2 Establish a corporate financing strategy that is linked to SDG investments and performance, and report on the amount and proportion of such SDG finance.

As the world approaches the halfway mark to achieve the SDGs by 2030, the UNGC's "Forward Faster" initiative will demand more from companies. Looking ahead, JA Solar will deeply implement its three G2G (Green to Green, Green to Grow, Green to Great) sustainable development philosophy, set more credible, ambitious, and measurable goals to explore new opportunities for the company, humanity, and the planet, establish resilience, and ensure a continuous contribution of JA Solar's strength to long-term prosperity.

About JA Solar

Founded in 2005, JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company's business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to know more about JA Solar.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-joins-united-nations-global-compacts-forward-faster-initiative-302124202.html