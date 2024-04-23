Banking heavyweight Markus Sauerland, former CEO of Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH, joins NowCM as COO and Co-CEO

LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCM is delighted to announce the appointment of Markus Sauerland as its new Chief Operating Officer and Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 April 2024. Stationed in Frankfurt am Main, Markus brings over thirty years of global expertise in banking and capital markets to his new role at NowCM. Renowned for his leadership acumen, Markus has a distinguished track record of spearheading organizational growth and enhancing operational efficiency in complex financial environments.

Professional Background of Markus Sauerland:

In 2019, Markus Sauerland was appointed Chief Operating Officer at Nomura Financial Products Europe GmbH, tasked with launching and leading the newly established European investment firm. His leadership and strategic vision led to his promotion in 2022 as CEO and Chairman of the Management Board.

Before joining Nomura, Markus had a prolific career at Deutsche Bank from 1993 to 2012, where he held several key positions across major financial hubs in Frankfurt, London, and New York. His roles included Chief Operating Officer for Group Finance, Global CFO for Global Markets (Trading & Sales), CFO for Fixed Income Americas, and CFO for Global Foreign Exchange.

Following a sabbatical in 2014, Markus joined PwC Financial Services in Germany as a Senior Advisor, focusing on Business Development to enhance product development capabilities and bolster brand strength and profitability. He was later elevated to Leader of Banking and Capital Markets in Germany, where he oversaw the delivery of Audit, Tax, and Consulting solutions to clients.

Markus is an alumnus of the University of California, Irvine, and George-August University Göttingen, where he studied Economics and Business Administration.

Strategic Role and Vision at NowCM:

Markus Sauerland's profound expertise in international banking and financial operations is ideally suited to NowCM's strategic goals of advancing its sophisticated operational infrastructure. In his capacity as COO and Co-CEO, Markus will oversee all operational and business initiatives, steering growth and deepening client engagements. His leadership is set to refine NowCM's operational framework, utilizing innovative solutions that align with the company's strategic vision and drive it toward continued success in the dynamic landscape of capital markets. With both Robert and Markus leading the way, NowCM is exceptionally positioned to achieve operational excellence and significantly enhance its presence in the market.

Markus Sauerland's Vision:

Reflecting on his new role, Markus stated: "I am genuinely excited to join NowCM, the leading platform in the primary capital markets. With my prior experience, I'm ready to help propel this innovative company to new heights. At NowCM, we're not just active in the market; we're shaping its future, introducing bold new strategies that will redefine how capital markets operate. Our goal is to challenge the traditional norms and set new standards for success. Alongside NowCM's talented team, I'm confident we're well-equipped to not just navigate the future but actively create it. This role represents a tremendous opportunity to impact our industry significantly. Let's open the floor for discussion: How prepared are we to challenge established financial practices and welcome the transformative approaches NowCM is championing? Together, we are paving the way for a more flexible and inclusive financial landscape."

Comments from NowCM CEO and Founder, Robert Koller:

NowCM CEO and Founder, Robert Koller, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating: "We are thrilled to have Markus join our team, bringing with him a wealth of operational expertise that complements our dynamic team perfectly. From day one, NowCM has operated under strict regulations, setting us apart from typical start-ups. With Markus's arrival, we are poised to enter an exciting new phase of growth, scaling our operations to align with those of our major clients while maintaining the agility and drive of an innovative, rapidly evolving company. We are committed to adhering to the highest standards across all areas-cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, product innovation, and team diversity. We feel fortunate to have some of the brightest minds in the industry driving our success."

About NowCM

NowCM is the leading market infrastructure and issuance provider within the primary debt capital markets. It offers a market-leading, cloud-native data platform for creating, negotiating, and managing debt, along with an end-to-end secure, digital workflow platform. These tools enable all participants in the primary bond markets to collaborate in real-time, fostering an open and cooperative environment.

NowCM facilitate access to primary markets for inaugural and infrequent issuers through its Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) facility. This entity is regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg and operates as a "funding subsidiary" using standardised yet flexible documentation and fully automated digital workflows.

NowCM's 360-degree suite of services is completed by a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF) that NowCM owns and operates. It stands as the world's first and only regulated primary marketplace, subject to the supervision of the ACPR and AMF in France.

