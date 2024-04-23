Two Korean research institutes are designing the 2. 2 km × 2. 7 km Korean Space Solar Power Satellite project with the aim of providing approximately 1 TWh of electricity to the Earth per year. The proposed system should use 4,000 sub-solar arrays of 10 m × 270 m, made out of thin film roll-out, with a system power efficiency of 13. 5%. Scientists from South Korea's Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and the Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute presented in a new paper the advancements of their Korean Space Solar Power Satellite (K-SSPS) project. Namely, they presented a conceptual ...

