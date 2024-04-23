DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEML LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2024 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets III UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.3564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8359414 CODE: LEML LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 317180 EQS News ID: 1886543 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)