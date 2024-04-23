Phoenix Motorcars Inc.: Phoenix Motor Partners with Cennatic for Commercial EV Battery Solutions

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV), a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and electrification solutions provider for medium-duty vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with Cennatic Power ("Cennatic"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Cenntro Inc. (CENN), to supply advanced battery packs custom-manufactured for Phoenix Motor's range of commercial electric vehicles (EVs).

Under the terms of the agreement, Cennatic will develop and produce battery packs specifically designed for Phoenix Motor's heavy-duty transit buses, as well as its medium- and light-duty commercial EVs.

"Teaming up with Cennatic allows us to integrate cutting-edge battery technology that supports the superior performance standards our customers expect from Phoenix vehicles," said Denton Peng, CEO of Phoenix Motor. "In addition to strengthening our expanding product line, this strategic alliance, which aims to enhance the efficiency, range, and reliability of our EV offerings, also reinforces our mission to lead the transition towards a more sustainable future in transportation."

The heavy-duty transit bus and medium- and light-duty commercial EV markets are projected to grow from $70.9 billion in 2024 to more than $255 billion by 2030, according to data from Research and Markets.

About Phoenix Motor Inc.

Phoenix Motor, a pioneer in the electric vehicle ("EV") industry, designs, builds, and integrates electric drive systems and manufactures heavy duty transit buses and medium and light duty commercial EVs. Phoenix operates two primary brands, "Phoenix", which is focused on commercial products including heavy and medium duty EVs (transit buses, shuttle buses, school buses and delivery trucks, among others) and "EdisonFuture", which intends to offer light-duty EVs. Phoenix endeavors to be a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of electric vehicles and electric vehicle technologies. To learn more, please visit: www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

