DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc (LCAS LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Asia II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.3776 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16087183 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 317298 EQS News ID: 1886789 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886789&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)