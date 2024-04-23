A Dutch research team have developed a solar radiation forecasting model that uses the long short-term memory (LSTM) technique. The proposed methodology reportedly achieves better results than other forecasting approaches. Researchers from the Netherlands' Utrecht University and EKO Instruments Europe developed a novel machine learning and all-sky imaging-based short-term solar irradiance forecasting. The model is based on the long short-term memory (LSTM) model, which is a kind of recurrent neural network capable of learning order dependence in sequence prediction problems. The LSTM technique ...

