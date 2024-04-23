Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 10:06
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trickster Group: Austrian maverick Trickster releases 'The National Anthem,' a St George's Day gift for King Charles III

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the alias of Austrian musician and entrepreneur Juergen Pichler, has only one rule: "Do it big, or don't do it." And so he is making his stirring new rendition of the UK national anthem available today, 23 April 2024, St George's Day. A brand new arrangement commissioned from the feted Callum Au, who also conducted the players, this version was recorded in Studio One at Abbey Road, and features an expanded line-up of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Trickster / Juergen Pichler - credit Trickster

Trickster said, "So, yes I am Austrian, but I love the UK and I wanted to make something special. I hope that when he hears it, it brings some joy to King Charles, and of course the whole country."

The process to create this incredible recording started before the news of the King's diagnosis, and is now intended as both a gift and a tribute to the head of state of a country to which Trickster has made contributions to both social and cultural life.

Much of Trickster's music was recorded in legendary UK studios, Abbey Road itself, but also RAK, Angel, and more. The video for his swing-infused Christmas single "Silent Night v Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" was shot at Pinewood Studios - and racked up over a million YouTube views. Working at Pinewood Studios was a great experience, and Trickster is also now moving into filmmaking, his first project being an action movie - based on real life events - entitled Travel Agents. Trickster will feature in the film himself, and some big movie names are in the mix to join him.

The Trickster philosophy also embraces the idea of challenging the old ways of doing things, and making a genuine difference. His motto is "Real change is no joke," and he has put his money where his mouth is with a string of large donations to foodbanks across the UK; in London he "out-gave" Tesco in 2022, and his most recent support has gone to the South West Belfast initiative.

So, all rise please for "God Save The King," the first version to be recorded for the monarch by a foreign national. The next stage is to find the right occasion to perform it; Wembley Stadium perhaps, but of course Trickster would love to debut it at Buckingham Palace itself.

Hear it now: https://open.spotify.com/album/3ViSPK792sseeSZyu1zBLl

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393497/Trickster___Juergen_Pichler.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393498/Callum_Au.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2393499/Callum_Au_and_Royal_Philharmonic_Orchestra.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391989/Trickster_God_Save_The_King_Logo.jpg

Callum Au & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - credit Trickster

Callum Au & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - credit Trickster

Trickster

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/austrian-maverick-trickster-releases-the-national-anthem-a-st-georges-day-gift-for-king-charles-iii-302124197.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.