Cambridge University Press expands Cassyni partnership

LONDON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the conclusion of a successful pilot, Cambridge University Press is expanding the rollout of Cassyni journal seminar series to more journals in their portfolio. The series enable Cambridge to grow researcher communities around its journals, and supports authors in increasing the reach and impact of their published research.

This expansion builds on the success of the Fluid Mechanics Webinar Series [ https://cassyni.com/s/fmws/seminars ] run jointly by the Journal of Fluid Mechanics, the Leeds Institute for Fluid Dynamics, the University of Cambridge and the UK Fluids Network. The series brings together a community of more than 2000 subscribers from around the world and holds regular seminars about breakthrough papers in the field of fluid mechanics. The seminars are free to attend, and AI-enhanced recordings of the 65 previously held seminars have been published with DOIs on the Cassyni platform.

Cassyni seminar series are also being used to help build communities around the recently launched Cambridge Prisms [ https://cassyni.com/s/cambridge-prisms ] open access journals, which focus on cross-disciplinary approaches to real-world challenges, as well as the Data-Centric Engineering [ https://cassyni.com/s/data-centric-engineering ] journal.

Cassyni co-founder Ben Kaube said: "The Cassyni platform contains everything that journal publishers and editors need to create and support vibrant research communities around online seminars. Cassyni seminars are designed to be scalable and hassle-free with automated workflows for setting up seminars, promoting events and publishing engaging AI-enhanced video content.

Andrew Sykes, Journals Marketing and Operations Director at Cambridge University Press added: "Based on audience insights from our pilot, we were excited to see how researchers engaged with the seminars. The Cassyni seminar series is a powerful tool that will enable us to inspire, support and connect our researcher communities on established titles and our innovative new journal launches."

About Cambridge University Press

Cambridge University Press is the academic and Bibles publisher of Cambridge University Press & Assessment. It publishes books and journals, serving customers in higher education through research, education products and services. It is part of the University of Cambridge, delivering trusted research and learning materials that spread knowledge, spark curiosity and aid understanding of the world we live in.

About Cassyni

Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact.

To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library. Cassyni works with Springer Nature, Elsevier, The Royal Society and other publishers, helping journals to build online communities around research topics.

