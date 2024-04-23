Gcore Recognised as Highly Commended in the Industry Innovator Category at the EMEA NVIDIA Partner Network Awards

Gcore acknowledged for successful launch of first AI speech-to-text solution for Luxembourgish language, powered by NVIDIA GPUs

LUXEMBOURG, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore , the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, today announced its recognition as 'Highly Commended' in the Industry Innovation category at the NVIDIA Partner Network Awards EMEA 2024 for its groundbreaking Speech-to-Text Translator.

The NVIDIA Partner Network Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of partners exhibiting outstanding efforts, unwavering commitment, and innovative spirit in accelerated computing and AI. The Industry Innovation Award recognises partners who have spearheaded transformation within a specific industry or field.

Gcore used artificial intelligence to launch the first advanced machine learning model for speech-to-text translation from English to Luxembourgish. The model can be used to translate entire recordings for various mediums, including theatre, film, or music, from English into Luxembourgish text - for example, in the form of film subtitles.

Gcore is currently working on enabling real-time translations for use during conferences and events. The company's future plans also include adding other commonly used languages in Luxembourg, such as French and German, to the translation tool, making speech-to-text translation a key mode of cross-language communication.



Speech-to-Text Translator is part of Gcore's state-of-the-art edge AI solutions, which also include GPU Cloud for AI training and Inference at the Edge for AI inference, all powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

Commenting on the award, Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, said: "We are delighted to receive this recognition from the NVIDIA Partner Network. Aware of the growing demand from the Luxembourgish public, expats, and local businesses for translation from English to Luxembourgish, Gcore is committed to making communication seamless and efficient. Our groundbreaking AI app for speech recognition sets a new standard, demonstrating our leadership in edge AI services. We are honoured to be acknowledged by the NVIDIA Partner Network for our innovative contribution to the AI landscape."

"AI fosters communication and connection through its ability to translate across languages," said Dirk Barfuss, Director of EMEA Channel at NVIDIA. "Gcore is recognized as 2024 EMEA NPN Highly Commended in the Industry Innovator category for its achievements in creating the first advanced speech-to-text translation from English to Luxembourgish, powered by NVIDIA GPUs."

Gcore's model was built on Whisper Small - the downsized version of the open-source Whisper model, containing 244 million weights. To meet this substantial demand for computing resources, Gcore used a high-end solution powered by the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU .

