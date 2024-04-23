Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 24 April 2024. ISIN DK0060083210 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: D/S NORDEN --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 34,000,000 shares (DKK 34,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,000,000 shares (DKK 2,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 32,000,000 shares (DKK 32,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DNORD --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3293 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66