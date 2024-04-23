Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ8K | ISIN: DK0060083210 | Ticker-Symbol: D69
Tradegate
23.04.24
09:01 Uhr
38,500 Euro
-0,080
-0,21 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,32038,48010:31
38,36038,48010:31
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2024 | 10:10
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S - reduction in share capital by cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 24 April 2024. 



ISIN          DK0060083210           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         D/S NORDEN            
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 34,000,000 shares (DKK 34,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,000,000 shares (DKK 2,000,000) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  32,000,000 shares (DKK 32,000,000)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DNORD               
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3293               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.