Randstad N.V.: Q1 2024: continued adaptability in a challenging market

highlights

• Q1 2024 org. revenue growth -7.8%
• Q1 2024 underlying EBITA € 177m
• Q1 2024 EBITA margin 3.0%
• gross profit -11% YoY; perm -21% & RPO -20% YoY, combined c. 16.3% of gross profit
• robust gross margin of 20.2%
• solid adaptability, underlying opex down 7% YoY
• April 2024 volumes stable compared to March


CEO Sander van 't Noordende commented, "We continued to adapt and respond well in Q1, as market conditions remained challenging. While we performed well in Southern Europe, LatAm and Asia Pacific, we encountered softer conditions than expected in North America and Northern Europe.

"While we expect macroeconomic uncertainties to remain, we are executing our Partner for Talent Strategy, and investing where appropriate so that we are positioned for growth when the market returns."

Download full press release:
https://www.randstad.com/s3fs-media/rscom/public/2024-04/Q1_Press_Release.pdf?VersionId=x1u9qUPGPbSnIzQMrB33fOI5JF6mQOlS

for more information

Stef Leijdekkers- investors and analysts
stef.leijdekkers@randstad.com or +31 (0)6 1928 3785

Randstad press office
press@randstad.com or +31 6 1322 5136
about Randstad

Randstad is a global talent leader with the vision to be the world's most equitable and specialized talent company. As a partner for talent and through our four specializations - Operational, Professional, Digital and Enterprise - we provide clients with the high-quality, diverse and agile workforces that they need to succeed in a talent scarce world. We help people secure meaningful roles, develop relevant skills and find purpose and belonging in their workplace. Through the value we create, we are committed to a better and more sustainable future for all.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Randstad operates in 39 markets and has approximately 40,000 employees. In 2023, we supported 2 million talent to find work and generated a revenue of €25.4 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com
