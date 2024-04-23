A new report by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) shows the nation's clean energy transition is gathering pace with renewables, including large-scale and rooftop solar. From pv magazine Australia The AEMO's latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics (QED) report shows the amount of renewable energy being fed into Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) grew to 39% in the first quarter of 2024, up from 37. 4% in the same period last year. In the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) that services Western Australia, renewables accounted for 39. 1% of the overall generation mix in the three ...

