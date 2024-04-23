DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen ESG Screened UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 394.7231 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 84038 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644

April 23, 2024 04:05 ET (08:05 GMT)