Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Apr-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Apr-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 229.8006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31643089 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 317392 EQS News ID: 1887019 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

