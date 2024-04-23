Direct Cooling Solutions Ltd: Direct Cooling Launches to Provide Industrial Process Cooling and Chiller Solutions

COVENTRY, WEST MIDLANDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Allan Dolby, Emma Dolby, and Owen Crawford are delighted to announce the launch of a new associate company for Direct Air & Pipework Ltd, Direct Cooling Solutions Ltd. Alongside the existing inhouse capabilities of Direct Air - highly equipped service engineers, pipework installation team, 3D CAD Design, bespoke service database - Owen Crawford has joined Direct Cooling Solutions as Sales and Projects Director. Owen brings with him over 25 years' experience within the industrial process cooling marketplace, enabling Direct Cooling to be a solution provider for cooling and chiller requirements.





Owen Crawford, Sales and Projects Director at Direct Cooling Solutions, commented:

"Direct Cooling provided an opportunity to take my experience in the industrial process cooling market to the next level, combining my existing relationship with Parker with Direct Air's established business infrastructure.

We can provide chillers, heat pumps, cooling towers, dry, adiabatic, and free coolers to both industrial and HVAC clients nationwide. It's been an exciting couple of months watching the brand develop and building relationships with my new colleagues to be able to support our customer base to the highest quality."

Direct Cooling Solutions are authorised distributors for Parker's Hyperchill Plus (ICEP) and Hyperchill (ICE) range of chillers. The ICEP & ICE range of chillers are versatile and flexible to meet varied process cooling requirements, delivering cooling capacities from 1.7 to 760 kW.

Allan Dolby, Managing Director at Direct Air, commented:

"The synergies between the compressed air industry and the opportunities for the industrial cooling and chiller sector made the development of a new associate company a straight-forward decision.

It was imperative that for us to be successful in this marketplace to have an individual come on board with extensive technical and industrial knowledge, which in Owen we have achieved. Direct Air has just celebrated its 30th anniversary, I look forward to where Direct Cooling Solutions will be in the years to come".

The team are excited about this venture and look forward to the success of Direct Cooling Solutions in 2024 and beyond.





Media Contact

Organization: Direct Cooling Solutions Ltd

Contact Person: Emma Dolby

Website: https://www.directcoolingsolutions.co.uk/

Email: info@directcoolingsolutions.co.uk

Contact Number: +108081759388

Address: Unit 38 Herald Way

Address 2: Coventry, CV3 2RQ

City: Coventry

State: West Midlands

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: Direct Cooling Solutions Ltd

View the original press release on accesswire.com