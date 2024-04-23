Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of COHI Flana (COHI) on April 22, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the COHI/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

COHI Flana (COHI) is a user-friendly, blockchain-based Metaverse game designed to allow both professional gamers and newcomers to engage in immersive and fun gameplay.

Introducing COHI Flana: A blockchain Metaverse game

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of COHI Flana (COHI), representing an innovative leap in the realm of metaverse gaming, integrating both play-to-earn mechanics and a robust digital ownership model through blockchain technology. Set in the year 2099 after a devastating pandemic, it depicts a world where survivors are split between the oppressive Meta City and the dangerous No-Go Area, where only 9,999 individuals fight for survival against zombie-like creatures. This setting provides the backdrop for thrilling gameplay and a storyline that offers more than mere survival, allowing players to truly immerse themselves in an evolving narrative and world.

In COHI-Flana, players can earn real-world value through gameplay by acquiring and trading NFTs-digital assets representing everything from in-game items to real estate within the game's universe. This ecosystem is powered by the $COHI token, which facilitates transactions within the game and allows for a unique economic model where players can earn, buy, and sell assets, ultimately fostering a sustainable game economy. The game is built on the Binance Smart Chain, ensuring low transaction costs and high transaction speeds.

The ambitious project aims to set a new standard for what games can be in the blockchain era. COHI-Flana is not just a game; it's a fully integrated digital economy and a vibrant community. By offering meaningful player incentives, a liquid, tradable token, and opportunities for community-driven governance and development, COHI-Flana aims to attract a global audience of gamers eager to explore new frontiers of interactive entertainment and digital ownership.

About COHI Token

Based on BEP20, COHI has a total supply of 25 billion (i.e. 25,000,000,000). The COHI token distribution is allocated as follows: 15% to the team, 15% to advisors, 20% to the ecosystem, 15% to the development fund, 10% to the foundation, 15% to partnerships, and 10% to marketing. The COHI token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 22, 2024. Investors who are interested in COHI can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

