Hannover Messe 2024: Shanghai Electric Debuts Advanced Industrial Solutions with Its Integrated Energy Equipment Solution

HANNOVER, Germany, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in five years, Shanghai Electric ("the Company) (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) is returning to Hannover Messe, the world's leading industrial trade fair, bringing its innovative industrial equipment solutions to European and global industry peers, along with its signature energy equipment solutions. At the five-day event, Shanghai Electric will be exhibiting at Hall 12, Stand D66 of the Hannover Exhibition Center, where the Company will showcase its capabilities in driving industrial energy transformation and automation under the theme "Energize Your Industrial Automation".

From cutting-edge power systems to zero-carbon industrial parks, as well as intelligent manufacturing lines and efficient industrial drives, attendees will be able to witness the Company's latest technological solutions and achievements across multiple dimensions.

Innovation at the Forefront: Shanghai Electric Also to Bring Pioneering Smart Energy Solutions for Global Sustainable Development.

The Company is presenting its industry-proven sustainable energy equipment solutions, including:

16MW+ Offshore Wind Turbine : The 16MW+ floating offshore wind turbines, coupled with the Poseidon platform, feature over 40 key adaptability technology improvements compared to fixed offshore wind turbines. These advancements ensure reliable performance in complex environments, with core advantages in reliability, smart maintenance, and modular scalability.

: The 16MW+ floating offshore wind turbines, coupled with the Poseidon platform, feature over 40 key adaptability technology improvements compared to fixed offshore wind turbines. These advancements ensure reliable performance in complex environments, with core advantages in reliability, smart maintenance, and modular scalability. Integrated Photovoltaics (PV) Solution : The Company is presenting a suite of PV integration solutions suitable for multiple scenarios, including combined PV and solar thermal power generation, solar thermal energy storage, solar-powered desalination, and energy-saving solar thermal heating, along with the necessary equipment and solutions. The notable sandbox of its signature 950 MW PV hybrid power generation in Dubai includes a 100 MW concentrated solar power ("CSP") tower, three 200 MW parabolic trough CSP plants, and 250 MW of PV capacity.

: The Company is presenting a suite of PV integration solutions suitable for multiple scenarios, including combined PV and solar thermal power generation, solar thermal energy storage, solar-powered desalination, and energy-saving solar thermal heating, along with the necessary equipment and solutions. The notable sandbox of its signature 950 MW PV hybrid power generation in Dubai includes a 100 MW concentrated solar power ("CSP") tower, three 200 MW parabolic trough CSP plants, and 250 MW of PV capacity. Diverse Energy Storage Solutions : Catering to international markets with comprehensive displays of various energy storage forms such as flywheel energy storage, lithium batteries, and flow battery technologies, among others. Through its proactive approach in multiple directions, it is capable of offering a one-stop service for various superior storage options and integrated equipment and services for reactive power compensation. Utilizing the integrated benefits of various equipment types, it aims to tackle the instability of wind and solar power, offering a variety of energy storage technological equipment and solutions for grid dispatch and stability enhancement.

: Catering to international markets with comprehensive displays of various energy storage forms such as flywheel energy storage, lithium batteries, and flow battery technologies, among others. Through its proactive approach in multiple directions, it is capable of offering a one-stop service for various superior storage options and integrated equipment and services for reactive power compensation. Utilizing the integrated benefits of various equipment types, it aims to tackle the instability of wind and solar power, offering a variety of energy storage technological equipment and solutions for grid dispatch and stability enhancement. Hydrogen Energy Integration : Demonstrating the leading PEM electrolysis H2 production products alongside the Alkaline Water electrolysis equipment, as well as an integrated "produce-store-transfer-use" system solution.

: Demonstrating the leading PEM electrolysis H2 production products alongside the Alkaline Water electrolysis equipment, as well as an integrated "produce-store-transfer-use" system solution. Comprehensive Transmission and Distribution Lifecycle Power Solutions : The exhibition showcased the main areas covered by the current 1000kV and below power transmission and distribution equipment, including transformers, wires and cables, switch components, power electronics, complete sets of switchgear, and box-type substations. It formed an entire industry chain system featuring intelligent, environmentally friendly, digital primary and secondary equipment, integrated design and engineering, and professional services.

: The exhibition showcased the main areas covered by the current 1000kV and below power transmission and distribution equipment, including transformers, wires and cables, switch components, power electronics, complete sets of switchgear, and box-type substations. It formed an entire industry chain system featuring intelligent, environmentally friendly, digital primary and secondary equipment, integrated design and engineering, and professional services. Zero-Carbon Industrial Park Construction: Addressing fragmentation issues in zero-carbon park construction through extensive exploration and leading global partners to achieve low-carbon transitions from the planning and design stages, through construction, to operation.

Pushing Boundaries in Intelligent Manufacturing

Shanghai Electric is showcasing advancements that extend the boundaries of intelligent manufacturing:

Lithium Battery Production Automation Line : Shanghai Electric demonstrates its all-encompassing solutions provided to global users, including planning and design for battery automation production, process realization, power assistance, and environmental control. These solutions extend across the entire production cycle of batteries, from producing electrode battery slurry to coating, calendering and slicing, folding, rolling, assembling, formation and separation, modules, Packaging Assembly Configuration Kit (PACK), and logistics, fully catering to the automation, digitalization, and intelligence production requirements of customers.

: Shanghai Electric demonstrates its all-encompassing solutions provided to global users, including planning and design for battery automation production, process realization, power assistance, and environmental control. These solutions extend across the entire production cycle of batteries, from producing electrode battery slurry to coating, calendering and slicing, folding, rolling, assembling, formation and separation, modules, Packaging Assembly Configuration Kit (PACK), and logistics, fully catering to the automation, digitalization, and intelligence production requirements of customers. Aerospace Automated Assembly Solutions : Broetje Automation, under the company's umbrella, featured its collaborative robots at the show. Specializing in automated assembly services for the aerospace sector, Broetje Automation focuses on riveting and assembling processes for large aircraft parts made of metal or carbon fiber. Its offerings encompass automatic drilling and riveting systems, equipment for processing composite materials, services to optimize process flows, and the integration of production lines, along with crucial enabling services.

: Broetje Automation, under the company's umbrella, featured its collaborative robots at the show. Specializing in automated assembly services for the aerospace sector, Broetje Automation focuses on riveting and assembling processes for large aircraft parts made of metal or carbon fiber. Its offerings encompass automatic drilling and riveting systems, equipment for processing composite materials, services to optimize process flows, and the integration of production lines, along with crucial enabling services. Basic Industrial Components : The Company demonstrates high-performance ceramic bearings for electric vehicle motors with the P1 drive system, which excel in high-speed environments, withstand high temperatures, and are resistant to both magnetic and electrical erosion. The HALO system, crafted from high-strength grade 5 titanium alloy for a lightweight design, is implemented in Formula 1 racing to ensure driver safety by offering unparalleled load-bearing strength.

: The Company demonstrates high-performance ceramic bearings for electric vehicle motors with the P1 drive system, which excel in high-speed environments, withstand high temperatures, and are resistant to both magnetic and electrical erosion. The HALO system, crafted from high-strength grade 5 titanium alloy for a lightweight design, is implemented in Formula 1 racing to ensure driver safety by offering unparalleled load-bearing strength. 80MW-Class Motors for LNG Solution: An all-electric LNG solution featuring an ultra-high-speed variable-frequency explosion-proof synchronous motor and a speed-regulating inverter. The product is designed with efficiency, stability, and reliability in mind, making it suitable for widespread use in industries such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, new energy, and metallurgy.

