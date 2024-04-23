First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 April 2024. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. Name: Monsenso -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061277977 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: MONSO -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 66,466,317 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 38,312 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 66,504,629 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.22 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0,10 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196095 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S