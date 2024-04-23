Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
GlobeNewswire
23.04.2024 | 11:58
48 Leser
First North Denmark: Monsenso A/S - increase

New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 24 April 2024. The new shares are issued due to
employees' warrant exercise. 



Name:              Monsenso     
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061277977   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MONSO      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 66,466,317 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             38,312 shares  
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  66,504,629 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.22     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0,10     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          196095      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
